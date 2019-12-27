BEMIDJI -- The last time the Bemidji State men’s hockey team appeared in the Mariucci Classic, the Beavers returned from Minneapolis as tournament champions. Nine years later, BSU will hope to duplicate its past glory.

Returning after a two-year hiatus, this season’s Mariucci Classic will feature four Minnesota schools for the first time in tournament history for this weekend’s holiday battle.

Bemidji State, making its third tournament appearance, will face the host Golden Gophers at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Minnesota State and St. Cloud State will kick off the weekend at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Nearly three years have passed since the last meeting between the programs, a 4-0 Gopher win in the 2017 North Star College Cup consolation game.

Since the formation of the realigned WCHA in 2013-14, the Beavers have gone 1-5 against Minnesota with the lone win coming in the 2016 North Star College Cup semifinals. The Gophers own the all-time advantage in the series at 19-2-1.

BSU (8-5-3, 8-3-1-0 WCHA) has the upper hand in the win column this year, however, entering the weekend against Bob Motzko’s young team.

Minnesota (5-9-4, 2-4-4-3 Big Ten) has struggled defensively this season, ranking 50th in the nation in goals allowed (3.33 per game), though its penalty kill hasn’t been too shabby at 15th nationally (84.7 percent). Offense hasn’t come easily either, as the team has averaged 2.44 goals per game to rank 38th.

Sophomores Sampo Ranta (7g-4a) and Sammy Walker (5g-6a) lead the U of M with 11 points each. Ranta will be absent this weekend, though, as he is playing for Finland at the World Junior Championships.

“I know they’re going to have a lot of good speed,” Bemidji State head coach Tom Serratore said. “They’re going to play to their strengths on that big ice sheet, so it’s going to be interesting. Especially after a couple weeks off for us, too.”

Regardless of Saturday’s result, the Beavers are guaranteed to play in the 4 p.m. game Sunday, Dec. 29, against either Minnesota State or St. Cloud State. Minnesota is locked into playing the 7 p.m. game that night.

Saturday’s game will be televised by Fox Sports North Plus.

Bemidji State has not played MSU yet this season. They’ll meet in WCHA play Jan. 24-25 in Mankato and Feb. 28-29 in Bemidji. The Beavers opened the season against SCSU in October, tying a pair of nonconference games by scores of 4-4 and 2-2 in Bemidji.

Four players on BSU’s roster grew up in the Twin Cities: Tommy Muck (Eagan), Tyler Vold (Andover), Henry Johnson (Minneapolis) and Zach Driscoll (Apple Valley). Playing in this weekend’s holiday tournament will be a bit more special for them.

“I think just growing up being from the Twin Cities, it’s going to be a lot of fun to play the hometown Gophers that I grew up watching,” Vold said. “I’m really excited for it.”

Zmolek family bragging rights at stake

A friendly bit of trash talking likely occurred within the Zmolek family this week.

When Bemidji State freshman defenseman Will Zmolek faces Minnesota, he’ll be going up against the team his father Doug Zmolek played for in the early 1990s. The elder Zmolek was an All-American for the Gophers in 1991-92 before spending eight seasons in the NHL.

The Zmoleks, who hail from Rochester, could also see a family reunion on the second day of the Mariucci Classic. Will’s older brother, Riese Zmolek, is a junior blueliner for Minnesota State.

“It should be fun. I’ve got a couple buddies on the (Gophers), so it’ll be good to see them,” Will Zmolek said. “It’s always fun to play at Mariucci. Good atmosphere there, nice rink, so I’m looking forward to it.”

2010-11 Mariucci Classic champs

Future NHLers Matt Read and Brad Hunt helped guide the Beavers to the tournament title in their most recent Mariucci Classic appearance over New Year’s weekend in 2010-11.

Wins of 3-2 and 3-1 over Ferris State and Union delivered BSU the championship. The matchups were predetermined that year due to the Gophers and Beavers already being on each other's schedules as WCHA rivals.

“We played the afternoon game both (days),” Serratore recalls. “I remember there wasn’t hardly anybody in the building. It was very quiet.”

Read scored twice against Union and Dan Bakala earned both wins in net.

“I remember Matt Read played really well,” Serratore said. “Because I remember (current Providence coach) Nate Leaman coming up to me afterwards, when Nate was at Union at that time, saying, ‘Oh, can that kid play.’”

BSU finished 10th at 15-18-5 in their first season in the WCHA that year. Ferris State and Union both wound up playing in the Frozen Four a year later.

Bemidji State’s first appearance in the Mariucci Classic came in 2000-01. The Beavers finished third after losing to Lake Superior State and tying Union.