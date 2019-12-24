ELK RIVER, Minn. — If Sunday’s Mariucci Classic schedule features a game between the Minnesota Gophers and St. Cloud State Huskies, and if brothers Nick and Jack Perbix find themselves on the rink at the same time, and if there is an on-ice meeting between the two that makes it appear that they are mortal enemies rather than beloved siblings, do not be alarmed.

On the rare occasions that the brothers Perbix have met on the ice wearing different jerseys, a little contact and the odd cheap shot is normal.

Two years ago when Nick — a sophomore defenseman for the Huskies — played junior hockey for the Omaha Lancers and Jack — a freshman Gophers forward — played for the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League, their on-ice reunion was notable.

“I remember my first shift out against him we were both eyeing each other up. I made a breakout pass behind the net and out of nowhere I get thrown into the net completely unexpectedly. I didn’t see anyone coming and, of course, it was him,” Nick recalled. “Then somehow the wing turned (the puck) over so we end up in front of the net and I give him a big, old cross-check. My dad was loving it, and my mom was hating it.”

Indeed, it was the on-ice manifestation of a scenario that their parents, Jay and Lisa, had seen play out countless times before at home, at practice for their Elk River High School team, and on a shoveled off rink on Elk Lake, near Zimmerman, Minn., where they spent many weekend afternoons as children.

“Jack is the younger guy trying to keep up with the older brother. That’s why he’s got a little bit of the nastiness in him and Nick is more of the calm one,” Jay said. “But Jack can get under his skin a little bit and then the calm one isn’t necessarily so calm any more. Nick is not afraid to fight back, and Jack is not afraid of his older brother.”

And just as they are different personalities, their paths to roles on NCAA Division I college hockey teams were vastly different. Nick, a 21-year-old who is two years older than Jack, didn’t get much attention for his hockey exploits until the end of his junior year of high school.

That was about the time that Jack, as a ninth-grader, was committing to Notre Dame — a decision he would later change.

As a defenseman, Nick was in the same age group and the same region as standouts like Minnesota Duluth star Scott Perunovich and current Winnipeg Jet Neal Pionk. As a result, Nick was rarely selected for High Performance teams and other off-season programs. That was not the case for the younger brother.

“Jack was invited to everything, so they really took completely opposite paths to where they are today,” Jay said.

And in an odd twist, Jack met Gophers coach Bob Motzko when he tagged along on Nick’s official recruiting visit to St. Cloud State. It didn’t take Nick long afterward to commit to playing for Motzko and the Huskies, although Brett Larson became the new coach and Motzko was at the U of M by the time Nick made it to the SCSU campus.

Watching both boys

While Nick was named to the All-NCHC Rookie Team last season with the Huskies, Jack gave up his final season of high school hockey to play juniors for Green Bay and Des Moines in the USHL. Their father said that the realities of being four-plus hours from home for the first time caused the younger Perbix brother to reconsider his commitment to Notre Dame and Jack, not Nick, ended up playing for Motzko.

“He recruited me, so I know him, but he’s my brother’s coach,” said Nick, who was also named to the All-NCHC Academic Team in 2018-19.

On Saturday, with the Huskies facing Minnesota State Mankato, then the Gophers hosting Bemidji State at 3M Arena at Mariucci, the Perbix clan is making a weekend of it, getting a hotel room despite the fact that their home in Elk River is 45 minutes away and is a nearly perfect neutral zone between the Huskies and Gophers.

Jay noted that their house is almost exactly the same distance from the SCSU campus as it is from the U of M campus, so they can get to either son’s games easily. They even got a bit of a schedule gift earlier in the month, when the Huskies and Gophers played in Ohio on the same weekend. Their travels allowed them to watch Nick’s team win 2-1 at Miami (Ohio) on Friday, Dec. 6, then they drove to Columbus to see Jack’s team tie Ohio State 1-1 the next night.

Jay said he plans to wear a plain black jacket on Saturday, and will perfectly top off his planned neutrality with a Switzerland hat. Jack joked that his parents root for both the Huskies and Gophers, but he feels that their younger sister, Kate, 15, has chosen a side.

“My mom and dad both say that they’re neutral. I like to think I’m the favorite child, but that’s probably not the case,” Jack said. “I know my sister likes Minnesota more, so that’s good. I’ve never seen her wear something from St. Cloud.”

And if both teams win, or both lose, on Saturday and there’s an on-ice family reunion Sunday evening, don’t expect brotherly hugs, at least not until after the game.

“Ever since we’ve been able to compete at things, we’ve always gone at it,” said Jack, who has two goals and three assists in his first 18 college games. “So being able to go to a different school and compete against him, that’s all I want.”