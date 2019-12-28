MINNEAPOLIS — The Bemidji State and University of Minnesota men's hockey teams open the second half of their respective seasons with an opening-round game in the Mariucci Classic at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The Beavers (8-5-3) are playing their first game since a WCHA series split with Alaska on Dec. 7 at the Sanford Center in Bemidji. The Golden Gophers are playing their first game since a Big Ten tie on Dec. 7 at Ohio State.

Win or lose, Bemidji State will play at 4 p.m. Sunday in the second round of the tournament. If the Beavers beat the Gophers, they will be playing the winner of the game between St. Cloud State and Minnesota State University-Mankato for the championship. If the Gophers beat the Beavers, Bemidji State will play the loser of the SCSU vs. MSU game for third place.

Win or lose, the Gophers will play at 7 p.m. Sunday in the second round of the tournament.