A 15-2-1 record, including a 10-2-1 conference mark and a five-point lead in the WCHA standings.

A 10-game winning streak.

The best goaltender in the country.

It was quite a first half for the Minnesota State University men’s hockey team. But head coach Mike Hastings and Co. aren’t concerned about being the best team in the country as the calendar flips to 2020.

The Mavericks want to be No. 1 when it matters, at the conclusion of the national championship game on April 11 in Detroit. And they spent the entire holiday break thinking about the way the first half of the season ended, with a 4-1 loss at Northern Michigan on Dec. 14. That loss snapped MSU’s 10-game winning streak and knocked it out of the No. 1 spot in the national poll.

“It was a good first half,” Hastings said after the loss in Marquette. “It didn’t end the way we wanted it to. … When we pay attention to details and play in units of five we can be a pretty good hockey team and be difficult to play against.”

MSU will open the second half of its regular season on Saturday, when it faces St. Cloud State (5-7-4) at 4 p.m. at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis in the opening game of the Mariucci Classic. The Mavericks will face either Minnesota (5-9-4) or Bemidji State (8-5-3) on Sunday.

“A lot of important things that will happen are still in front of us,” Hastings said, “and this group has been phenomenal to work with.”

MSU is ranked No. 2 in the USCHO.com national rankings and No. 3 in the PairWise rankings, which mimic the process used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee. Here are 10 key reasons why MSU has put itself in position to again be a No. 1 seed in the national tournament.

1. Non-conference success

MSU is 5-0-1 in non-conference play, which weighs heavily in the PairWise Rankings. Included in the Mavericks’ strong non-conference record is a win and a tie against currently No. 1-ranked North Dakota, as well as a sweep against two-time defending national champion Minnesota-Duluth (No. 13 in the PairWise) and a sweep of Arizona State, a tournament team last season that is No. 11 in the PairWise. MSU plays its final two non-conference games at this weekend’s Mariucci Classic.

2. Setting the tone

The Mavericks have scored the first goal in all but two of their games. First-line forwards Charlie Gerard and Marc Michaelis have scored the first goal four times each. The only times they didn’t score first were in a 2-1 win against North Dakota on Oct. 19 — Michaelis scored early in the second period to tie it and Edwin Hookenson scored the winner in the third — and in the loss at Northern Michigan on Dec. 14.

3. Closing in on 200

A championship at the Mariucci Classic this weekend would not only be special to MSU because it would mean two more non-conference wins and in-state bragging rights, but it would also give Hastings his 200th victory as MSU’s head coach. He has a record of 198-88-22 in seven-plus seasons with the Mavericks. No other team in the country has more wins in that span.

4. Steady 'D'

MSU has used the same defensive lineup in nearly every game. Five defensemen have played in all 18 games: Conner Mackey, Jack McNeely, Andy Carroll, Hookenson and Ian Scheid. Riese Zmolek has played in 17 of 18 games, missing one due to injury. The Mavericks allow a nation-best 1.3 goals-per-game thanks to that consistency on the blue line, as well as…

5. Dominant Dryden

Sophomore goalie Dryden McKay has been the best goalie in the country through the first half. He leads the nation with a minuscule 1.09 goals-against average and a remarkable .955 save percentage, and is tied for the lead in the country with four shutouts. He is 14-1-1 as a starter and has been named WCHA Goalie of the Week five times. Arguably, McKay’s two best performances came in tight non-conference games. He stopped 34 shots in a 2-1 win against North Dakota on Oct. 19 and made 37 saves in a 3-1 win at two-time defending NCAA champion Minnesota Duluth on Nov. 30.

6. A special group

One of Hastings’ frustrations from the first half-ending loss at Northern Michigan was the penalty kill. The Wildcats scored the game-winning goal on a power play that night, but that has not been the norm this season. MSU has been incredibly stingy on the penalty kill, ranking third in the country with a 92.4 percent efficiency rate. The Mavericks are even better on the power play, where they have converted at a nation-leading 31.5 percent clip. Michaelis leads the team with six power-play goals and Parker Tuomie has three.

7. Staying healthy

MSU has managed to mostly avoid the injury bug. Sophomore defenseman Wyatt Aamodt has played in three games while suffering from a lower-body injury, and junior forward Jake Jaremko missed eight games due to mononucleosis. Aside from that, MSU has been largely healthy, making for heated competition in practice and in games.

8. Fabulous Floridian freshmen

Nathan Smith, the lone NHL Draft pick on the team, has been everything the Mavericks hoped he would be as a freshman. Smith, a 2018 third-round pick of the Winnipeg Jets, is third on the team in scoring and sixth in the country among freshmen, with four goals and 15 points. The 6-foot, 185-pound native of Hudson, Fla., burst onto the scene with a four-point game in his college debut, recording a goal and three assists in a 4-4 tie against North Dakota on Oct. 18. He has four multiple-point games and seven points in his past eight games. Fellow freshman Lucas Sowder, a native of Trinity, Fla, is right there with Smith. Sowder took advantage of an early chance to get in the lineup, has played in 14 of the Mavericks’ 18 games and is eighth in the country among freshmen with 13 points.

9. Veteran presence, balance

MSU’s experience has been vital to its success so far this season. The Mavericks have seven seniors and eight juniors on the roster, a handful of whom had the opportunity to leave Mankato after last season to sign professional contracts. They all returned and it has paid off. Twelve MSU players have 10 or more points and 12 players have scored at least one goal so far this season. The Mavericks have one player among the top 60 in the country in scoring: Michaelis is 18th, with 22 points.

10. 8 in the Century Club

Few teams, if any, in college hockey can match MSU’s combination of depth and experience. The Mavericks have eight skaters who have played in 100 or more college games, and all eight have been key contributors. Mackey joined that group in the final game before break, playing his 100th game for the Mavericks. Five seniors — Scheid (139), Michaelis (135), Parker Tuomie (132), Nick Rivera (131) and Josh French (130) — have played in 130 games or more. Michaelis leads the Mavs in goals (10) and points (22), while he and Tuomie are tied for the team lead — and fifth in the country — with three game-winning goals each. Gerard (102) and Hookenson (104) have also topped the 100-game mark. Lutz (93), Zmolek (91) and McNeely (83) could reach that milestone in the second half.



