A fresh, modern look for The Rink Live launched Dec. 27, providing hockey fans with an easy to navigate website where they can find the best college and high school content in Minnesota and North Dakota.

Featuring live video interviews and events, The Rink Live’s new design capitalizes on a network of sports reporters to provide fans with one site to follow their favorite teams and the competition.

The site overhauls the design of the site, launched last January by Forum Communications Co., to provide visitors a better, easier-to-navigate experience.

Visitors will find pages dedicated to their favorite college hockey teams, with the most comprehensive content from beat reporters covering Minnesota, North Dakota, St. Cloud, Minnesota Duluth and Bemidji State. The Rink Live also will be a go-to source for high school and junior hockey coverage, provide exclusive live interviews at tournaments and the site’s premium video biopic series.

In addition, the site allows users to find live streams, archived video, live game blogs, player features and in-depth reporting more easily. Additionally, if users sign up for The Rink Live’s e-newsletter, they’ll get more personalized content delivered to their inboxes.

Members of Forum Communications sites will have full access to The Rink Live. Non-members can sign up with any of those sites to gain access or choose a subscription for The Rink Live.

“Redesigning the The Rink Live and bringing it into the same platform as Forum Communications’ other websites will help hockey fans find our premium content much more easily,” said Steve Wagner, FCC’s director of digital content development. “In addition, it helps us showcase that content, which includes the most comprehensive coverage of the Gophers, Huskies, Bulldogs, Fighting Hawks and Beavers.”

The launch comes just ahead of the Mariucci Classic, which will feature the college teams from Minnesota, SCSU, Mankato and Bemidji State competing for bragging rights in the state. Find exclusive live stream interviews before and after the games, along with comprehensive coverage of the action from Forum Communications' team of reporters and photographers.

Visit The Rink Live site for more regional hockey coverage.