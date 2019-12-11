The St. Cloud State men's hockey team opens the second half of its season with two games at the Mariucci Classic. The Huskies (5-7-4) open the tournament against second-ranked Minnesota State University-Mankato (15-2-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.

The winner of that game will play the winner of the other first-round game between the University of Minnesota (5-9-4) and Bemidji State (8-5-3). The Gophers and Beavers will play at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The winners of the two Saturday games will play for the championship on Sunday; the losers will play for third place on Sunday. Regardless of what place they are playing for, Bemidji State will play at 4 p.m. Sunday and Minnesota will play at 7 p.m.

