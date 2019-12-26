ROCHESTER -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team claimed a 5-1 win over Rochester John Marshall in its first-ever game at the 27th Annual Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival on Thursday night. The Lumberjacks (2-8) exploded for four first-period goals en route to the gold-division quarterfinal victory.

Connor Savard scored twice to lead all scorers with the first coming just 1 minute, 8 seconds into the game. Tate Hammitt then struck at the 2:38 mark to give BHS a 2-0 lead. Savard tallied his second at 11:19 while on the power play before Wylee Gladen buried the team’s second power-play goal with 23 ticks left in the frame to finish off the scoring outburst.

Following a scoreless middle frame, Ethan Mock scored off a feed from his brother Chase Mock to extend the lead to 5-0 at 2:34 of the third.

Deontae Veney thwarted the shutout attempt by scoring the Rockets’ lone goal with seven seconds to go in the game.

Andrew Johanns stopped 13 saves on 14 shots in the win, while Carson Arthur came up with 33 saves on 38 shots in the loss for John Marshall (1-8).

Bemidji progresses to the gold division semifinals Friday, Dec. 27, where the Jacks will take on Rochester Mayo. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Bemidji 5, Rochester John Marshall 1

BHS 4 0 1 -- 5

RJM 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- 1, BHS, Savard (Mostad), 1:08; 2, BHS, Hammitt (Halvorson), 2:38; 3, BHS, Savard (unassisted), 11:19, PP; 4, BHS, Gladen (Mannausau), 16:37, PP.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 5, BHS, E. Mock (C. Mock), 2:34; 6, RJM, Veney (Hanson, Oura), 16:53, PP.

Goalies (shots-saves) -- BHS, Johanns (13-14); RJM, Arthur (33-38).