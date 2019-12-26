NEW HOPE -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team opened play at the Armstrong Cooper Holiday Classic with a 5-2 win over Princeton on Thursday night in New Hope.

Austyn Tobey scored the game’s first goal at 8:25 of the first period before the Tigers (5-9) tied the game at 1-1 moments later.

Eva Latuiri wasted little time as she buried a go-ahead goal just 11 seconds later to give the Lumberjacks a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission. The Jacks never relinquished the lead the rest of the night.

Becca Josefson tallied a shorthanded goal at 10:48 of the second stanza before Latuiri extended the lead to 4-1 with her second goal of the game.

Princeton needed only 15 seconds to cut into Bemidji lead early in the third. Lexi Leitner restored the three-goal lead for BHS with under five minutes to play, securing the victory.

Latuiri (2g), Tobey (1g-1a) and Chloe Hasbargen (2a) each posted two points on the night.

Nettie Kimble earned the win in net for the Lumberjacks. Final shot and save totals were not available.

Bemidji advanced to the winner’s bracket semifinals with the victory where the Jacks will face host Armstrong Cooper. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27.

Bemidji 5, Princeton 2

PRI 1 0 1 -- 2

BHS 2 2 1 -- 5

First period -- 1, BHS, Tobey (Hasbargen), 8:25; 2, PRI, Haverinen (unassisted), 12:03; 3, BHS, Latuiri (unassisted), 12:14.

Second period -- 4, BHS, Josefson (unassisted), 10:48, SH; 5, BHS, Latuiri (Johnson), 11:49.

Third period -- 6, PRI, Smith (Abrahamson, Aune), 0:15; 7, BHS, Leitner (Hasbargen, Tobey), 12:10.