MINNEAPOLIS — Of the nine losses the Minnesota Gophers suffered in the first half of the 2019-20 season, there were three “stinker games” in the words of coach Bob Motzko. Lopsided series-opening losses to Minnesota Duluth (5-2), Penn State (8-2) and North Dakota (9-3) are the ones that got under the team’s skin.

Beyond that, there were many places where the coaches feel that these Gophers are not far away from better results.

“Those other 15 games, we had a lead or we were tied in 13 of those 15 games, in the third period, with two-goal leads in a few of those games,” Motzko said on Thursday, Dec. 26, after his team held its second practice of the week. “One goal can do a lot to change a lot of things with us right now...Those are attainable things that we can look at that can go a long way.”

Motzko mentioned trying to be a little better at specific things, like goaltending, special teams and their backcheck, noting that a small mistake in overtime at Ohio State allowed the Buckeyes to score the game-winner with less than a minute to play, turning what looked like a tie into a loss.

Friends on both Mariucci Classic benches

The holidays are usually a time when long-time friends gather for some fun. That will be the case this weekend, when four of the state’s five NCAA Division I college hockey teams meet in Minneapolis. There are high school teammates and rivals interspersed on the four rosters, and the coaches from the Gophers, St. Cloud State, Bemidji State and Minnesota State University-Mankato all know each other well.

Motzko and Mavericks coach Mike Hastings have worked together with USA Hockey and on other teams. Huskies coaches Mike Gibbons and Nick Oliver — who will fill in for head coach Brett Larson this weekend as the latter is working with the American team at the World Junior Championships in the Czech Republic — worked with and played for Motzko when he coached the Huskies. And the Gophers’ coach joked that he and Bemidji State coach Tom Serratore have been friends since birth.

“I’ve been connected with the Serratore boys my whole career. He’s one of my best friends,” Motzko said. “We’ve talked once already today and I talk to him more than I talk to my wife, especially in the season.”

God, Gophers and country

There was an audible cheer that came from the Gophers’ players lounge on Thursday afternoon when Team Canada scored an empty net goal to ice a 6-4 win over Team USA in the opening game of the 2020 World Junior Championships for both teams. While the Gophers roster is mostly Americans, the team’s two Canadians — goalies Jack LaFontaine and Justen Close — have not been quiet about rooting for their home country in the international competition.

And the Gophers’ Americans and Canadians will band together to root for one of their own when Team Finland plays. Gophers defenseman Ryan Johnson went to camp with Team USA and was cut, but forward Sampo Ranta made the Finnish roster.

It was a good news/bad news proposition for the Gophers, who will be without Ranta — currently the team’s leading scorer — for the tournament games, but are happy to have him representing the program on the international stage.

“It’s hard to replace Sampo but we’re all rooting for him at World Juniors and hoping he has some success,” said Gophers co-captain Sammy Walker.