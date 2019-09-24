BLAINE, Minn. — With two brothers playing professional hockey and two playing college hockey, the ability to have all of the Brodzinskis together in the winter is nearly impossible.

But the family was able to be together for Christmas with Jonny, Michael, Easton and Bryce all together at the house of their parents, Mike and Kathy.

"It's always more fun when everybody can get together," said Easton, who is 23. "This was the first Christmas that Jonny has been back for in three years."

Jonny, a 26-year-old forward, is in his sixth pro season and was back from playing with the San Jose Barracuda, the American Hockey League affiliate of the San Jose Sharks. Michael, a 24-year-old defenseman, is in his fourth full season of pro hockey and was back from playing with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Easton and Bryce were both on semester break from their respective colleges. They are hoping they get their first chance to play against one another this weekend.

Easton is a junior forward for St. Cloud State, while Bryce is a freshman forward for the University of Minnesota. The Huskies (5-7-4) play No. 2-ranked Minnesota State University-Mankato (15-2-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, in the opening round of the Mariucci Classic at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.

Bryce and the Gophers (5-9-4) open the Classic with a game against Bemidji State (8-5-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday. The winners and losers of those two games will meet on Sunday. Bemidji State, regardless of whether it wins or loses Saturday, will play the 4 p.m. Sunday game; the Gophers will play at 7 p.m. Sunday.

"I've only played on (Easton's) team one time," said Bryce, a 19-year-old seventh-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers. "I'm hoping we get a chance to play each other in the championship (game)."

Close off the ice

Because Easton and Bryce are closer in age, they say that they are a tad closer to one another than they are with their older brothers.

"Me and Easton are pretty close in things we like," Bryce said. "When we go onto YouTube, we end up at the same videos. I like to be like Jonny, but I think I'm a bit like all of (my brothers)."

Easton said that he likes to fish and hunt more than Bryce, but tries to encourage him to be in the outdoors.

"He doesn't have the patience for that," Easton said of Bryce. "I try to get him out with me as much as I can. Every time I go out, I always ask him."

When Bryce was in high school, the original plan was for him to join Easton as a teammate at St. Cloud State. He verbally committed to the Huskies when he was a 16-year-old at Blaine High School.

From 2012-15, Jonny played for St. Cloud State and head coach Bob Motzko. Motzko had been a college teammate of Mike's at St. Cloud State and has known all the boys in the family since they were born.

Easton played his freshman season for Motzko with the Huskies, but Motzko left at the end of the season to become the head coach of the Gophers. Bryce ended up de-committing to St. Cloud State and committing to Minnesota, the college team Michael played for from 2013-16.

Despite playing in different conferences, Michael and Jonny played against one another four times in the two seasons that they played college hockey at the same time.

"They just said that it was a really good experience," Easton said of what his older brothers shared of playing against one another.

"I remember going and watching Jonny and Michael play," Bryce said. "We're really looking forward to it."

Kathy remembers when Jonny and Michael played against one another and ... it was not her favorite hockey experience.

"Awful," she said. "Because it goes one way or another. With one being a forward and one being a defenseman, I would want nothing to happen when they were both out there. Then I would be, 'Now it's OK for it to go this way.' It was awful."

Kathy and Mike typically split time between the Gophers and Huskies when there are scheduling conflicts and both are playing home series. When that happens, one parent will watch St. Cloud State one night while the other watches Minnesota and then they flip teams the next night.

"I think the (Gophers and Huskies) coaches need to talk to me before they make out the schedules," Kathy said with a laugh. "It's not been too bad. What would be ideal is to have one of town when the other is in town."

Scouting a brother

While they have not played against one another, Bryce and Easton have had the opportunity to see one another play in person this season.

On a bye week for the Huskies, Easton saw Bryce and the Gophers play against North Dakota in November at 3M Arena.

"He does a lot of things well," Easton said of Bryce, who was named USA Today's Boys Athlete of the Year for 2018-19. "His vision is the best that I've seen and he knows how to make plays and where he needs to be.

"He's getting there. He's starting to get to be in more net front play."

That area in front of the net is where the 6-foot-2 Easton is typically found.

"He's pretty much stuck to his base, which is to get in the corners and in front of the net," said Bryce, who saw his brother play earlier this month against Nebraska Omaha. "He's already gotten a lot of tip-in goals on the power play, which is cool to watch.

"He's got a really good shot and he's good at getting to the front of the net. I like to stay outside and make plays."

Different paths

Bryce and Easton took different paths to get to their respective college programs.

Bryce, who has five points in his first 18 college games, is a bit of a rarity in that he did not play a full season of junior hockey before joining the Gophers. Before and after Blaine High School's season in 2018-19, though, he played in 19 games last season with the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League.

"It was a big stepping stone, being so young and a true freshman," Bryce said of his first half of the college season. "I was starting to figure some things out at the end of the first half. Coach Motzko has been giving me lots of tips on things.

"Not being the toughest and strongest, you've got to use your hockey smarts."

Easton, on the other hand, has been lauded by St. Cloud State's coaching staff for developing a more well-rounded game in the last year. After graduating from Blaine, Easton played one season of juniors for the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League and then played for three teams in the USHL in 2016-17.

Easton leads the Huskies in power-play goals (3) and is second on the team in points (15) going into this weekend after the Christmas holiday.

Speaking of splitting time and allegiances, how in the world were the Brodzinskis able to get four boys in travel hockey to all their games growing up? Before anyone answers, something to keep in mind is that Mike coached many of the teams while the boys were growing up.

"Thank God for grandparents and other parents of players," Kathy said. "I always knew at the beginning of a season that when Mike was a head coach (for one of their teams), Mike had to be at those games and I was going to be at whatever one of the other games."