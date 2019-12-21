BEMIDJI -- As they’re off enjoying the holiday break, members of the Bemidji State men’s hockey team have to like where the Beavers stand at the halfway point in the season.

The team is second in the WCHA standings with 25 points, five behind second-ranked Minnesota State, and an 8-3-1-0 league record to pair with an overall mark of 8-5-3.

“If you’d asked me if we were going to be 8-3-1 after 12 (league games), I would take it and say absolutely,” head coach Tom Serratore said. “I think you could probably go back and there’s some of those wins that we have of those eight that were very close and we were probably very fortunate (to win).”

The team has been out of action the last two weekends since capping a successful first half with a home split against Alaska.

The Beavers have been producing across the board in virtually every facet of the game.

BSU's penalty kill leads the country at 94.1 percent (48-for-51) by allowing only three power-play goals. The team also ranks in the top 10 nationally in both team offense and defense, averaging 3.38 goals scored per game (10th in Division I) while only allowing 2.00 goals per contest (ninth).

“We’re stingy, we’re pesty, we play fast,” junior forward Aaron Miller said. “We’re hard to play against. And we’re just really good on defense. I think that’s what our staple is and it has been for years.”

Miller, the team’s leader in points (20), goals (nine) and assists (11), entered the break riding a five-game scoring streak with 10 points (5g-5a) since Nov. 23. His 16 points (8g-8a) in WCHA games are the most by any skater in the league.

“I think a lot of it right now just has to do with confidence,” Miller said. “Just being another year older, already knowing the systems and whatnot. I think that’s just a head start.

“Just throughout the summers, I’ve stayed here every summer since I’ve gotten here. Every goal in the summer is just to get bigger, faster, stronger and I think that’s what I’ve been doing.”

Goaltender Zach Driscoll is also having a stellar season between the pipes. The junior is fifth in the country in goals against average (1.70) and ninth in save percentage (.932).

“It’s nice to have a goalie that can help you out like that,” Miller said. “Like we have Drizzy, who’s just doing a phenomenal job so far. But then on the other end, we’re also having guys that are making plays, blocking shots and sacrificing themselves just for Drizzy or even just for the team.”

Even the power play -- the team’s biggest weakness early on -- has improved over the last several series. The unit’s resurgence coincided with a stretch that saw Bemidji State go 7-2-1 over its final 10 games of the first half.

“We’re getting some second- and third-chance opportunities,” Serratore said. “I can’t really be definitive on why it’s gone from 6% to 20%, but a lot of it is you’re having a little puck luck. But we are shooting the puck I think more.”

A tough slate awaits BSU in the second half.

The Beavers have yet to face ranked WCHA rivals No. 2 Minnesota State or No. 11 Bowling Green, nor Michigan Tech or Northern Michigan, two teams that have been just outside the national rankings. Bemidji State will see all four teams in the second half, including two series against MSU.

BSU may see the Mavericks for the first time this weekend at the Mariucci Classic in Minneapolis.

The Beavers will face host Minnesota at 7 p.m. on day one of the tournament Saturday, Dec. 28. Bemidji State is guaranteed to play in the 4 p.m. game Sunday, Dec. 29, against either Minnesota State or St. Cloud State.

BSU is sure to be rested up by then after getting an opportunity over break to let players heal further after a number of first-half injuries. If all goes according to plan, the Beavers will see those players return to the lineup in the second half.

“We were pretty banged up in the first half,” Serratore said two weeks ago. “We’ve had some players gone and we’re going to get some players back, which we will help. We’re ready for the second half, but we need a little break.”