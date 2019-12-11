ST. PAUL — Wild star Matt Dumba said all the right things for about five minutes Sunday afternoon, Dec. 22, answering every question thrown his way with an acute sense of political correctness.

He promised that the game against the Calgary Flames on Monday night didn’t hold any extra weight despite the fact that team singlehandedly derailed a promising campaign last season.

“We want the two points so we can have a good Christmas,” Dumba said. “Just get the two points and I’ll be happy.”

As composed as Dumba was, his answers were laced with nuance to anyone reading between the lines. He talked at length about how he still thinks about the injury and how the road to recovery afterward tested his mental toughness.

Let’s take a look back at the sequence of events so everyone is on the same page.

After laying a clean hit on winger Mikael Backlund, which left Backlund concussed, during the Wild-Flames on Dec. 6 in Calgary, Dumba knew he was going to have to answer when the Wild and Flames met again nine days later.

Sure enough, winger Matthew Tkachuk challenged him, and while there was no clear winner in the battle, Dumba unequivocally lost the war by tearing his pectoral muscle.

“The guy should’ve kept his head up,” Dumba said, reflecting on his hit on Backlund. “Plus, I got jumped at the end of that game. I didn’t see the guy at all and he jumped up. I wanted to fight that next game, too.”

In other words, Dumba doesn’t regret the fight but doesn’t necessarily think it was merited.

“It is what it is,” Dumba said. “I know injuries are inevitable in this game. You have to work through that. It’s early in my career so hopefully I can still have a long career and have longevity and battle through it.”

The injury kept Dumba out for the remainder of last season, and he has struggled to regain his form in the aftermath. He was recently demoted to the bottom pairing on the blue line.

“He’s starting to calm it down, and I think it’s just a matter of time before we get him back to where he was,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “Listen, he had some great opportunities to score. I think confidence is a big thing with Matt. Even despite a 6-0 loss (to the Winnipeg Jets), I thought he did a lot of good things (on Saturday night) so hopefully it starts to come pretty soon.”

That’s something Dumba is counting on. He expressed frustration with his play last week and vowed to work his way out of his current slump as quickly as possible.

“You try to quiet those feelings by working hard and doing the little things and trying to be a good team guy,” Dumba said. “Just do whatever I can for my teammates.”

Asked whether the injury has affected his play, Dumba did his best to deflect the question.

“I try not to have any hesitation or stuff like that,” Dumba said. “I guess sometimes that happens with an injury of that extent. That’s part of it. Sometimes I feel good. Sometimes I don’t. There’s no guide on this. I’m just working through it.”

Perhaps the game against the Flames can be a jumping off point.

“I’m sure he wants to come back and put up points against that team,” winger Marcus Foligno said. “I don’t think there will be any (extra) physicality side of it that he’s wanting to get back into it. He’s probably just eager to put up a good game against those guys. Maybe this is a game where he gets back into it and feels good and gets some confidence going.”

Briefly

Joel Eriksson Ek returned to practice Sunday morning and is expected to play on Monday night. As for Mikko Koivu, he skated alone, and while he’s getting closer, he’s not ready to return to the lineup.







