ST. PAUL -- Since getting their doors blown off by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the home opener a couple of months ago, the Minnesota Wild have been nearly perfect inside the confines of the Xcel Energy Center.

Not only did the Wild boast an impressive 9-1-3 record at home entering Saturday’s game against the rival Winnipeg Jets, they had plans to build on that success and head into the Christmas break on a high note.

That’s the thing about plans. They don’t always work out.

Needless to say the Wild need a new plan after suffering a 6-0 blowout loss to the Jets.

That said, most players in the locker room, including Mats Zuccarello, don’t want the Wild to put too much stock into this game.

“This is one of those games we just have to forget right now and move on,” Zuccarello said. “It’s one of those games (teams) have once or twice a season where just everything goes wrong.”

Perhaps the most frustrating part for the Wild was the fact that they actually started the game on the right foot. They looked like the better team in the opening frame and pressured goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to no end.

Unfortunately for the Wild, Hellebuyck was up to the task in the early stages, and a quick strike shorthanded goal from center Blake Wheeler completely turned the tide of the game.

That gave the Jets some life and center Mark Scheifele increased the lead with 5.1 seconds left in the opening frame with a deflating deflection in front of Alex Stalock.

“It’s a poor feeling going into intermission when they score late,” Stalock said. “Never could come back.

That was the start of a long night for Stalock between the pipes and the Wild struggled to keep up the rest of the way.

Whether it was winger Patrik Laine netting a pair of impressive goals, winger Nikolaj Ehlers scoring an easy goal on the rush, or depth player Logan Shaw getting in on the scoring action, the Wild couldn’t stop a nosebleed down the stretch.

“When they scored early in the (third period), I knew it was, ‘Let’s just get this thing over with right now,'” coach Bruce Boudreau said. “I knew there was no jump in our team. You could tell.”

In fact, the only time the Wild actually showed fight was when Luke Kunin dropped the gloves in the final frame, though it came way to late to matter.

“It’s important that we just forget and don’t lose confidence off of this,” Zuccarello said. “We had a good stretch of games here and we were playing pretty well. We just have to forget this, learn from it, and move on.”

That starts with Monday’s game against the Calgary Flames.

“Thank god we have a game before Christmas,” Stalock said. “You don’t want to go into Christmas playing with that feeling losing at home 6-0 and letting ours fans down.”

That feeling resonated throughout the locker room.

“You’re bound to have a stinker every once in awhile. We just can’t let it drag on,” Jared Spurgeon said. “We have one more home game here, and then a little break, so we have to end right.”