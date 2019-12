The Bemidji 10U A girls hockey team won its home tournament this past weekend. Pictured in the front row is Ava Corrington. In the second row are Mickaylee Garrigan, Alivia Coe, Naomi Johnson and Cejay LaValley. In the third row are Hayden Seitz, Bailey Rupp, Lucy Solheim, Mali McLean and Millie Knott. In the back row are assistant coach Taiylor Ellingson, assistant coach Adam Coe and head coach Corey Rupp. (Submitted photo)