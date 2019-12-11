ROGERS, Minn. — Reporters Mick Hatten and Jess Myers travel back to Rogers Activity Center for a special holiday edition of The Rink Live video podcast on Thursday, Dec. 19. Well, you’ll note that the reporters are not wearing Santa outfits or garland, but they do pass along season’s greetings.

What they do discuss is the finish to the first half of the season for the St. Cloud State men’s hockey team, memories of the late Gophers coach Doug Woog and what was special about him, a look at next week’s Mariucci Classic (with Minnesota State University-Mankato, St. Cloud State, Bemidji State and Minnesota) and what present they would give to the Gophers and Huskies for the second half of the season. All this and more …