BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team recently announced the addition of six recruits to the program for the 2020-21 season.

Calli Forsberg (Devils Lake, N.D.), Hannah Hogenson (Anchorage, Alaska), Taylor Nelson (Carlton), Kayla Santl (Roseau), Gabbie Smith (Brainerd) and Anika Stoskopf (Roseau) signed National Letters of Intent to attend BSU in the fall of 2020.

Forsberg, a 5-foot-6 forward for Shattuck-St. Mary’s, has helped the Sabres to a 30-4 record by recording 19 points from nine goals and 10 assists. She helped lead North American Hockey Academy to the Junior Women’s Hockey League title in 2017-18 and was invited to the 2018 USA U-18 Select 66 Camp.

Hogenson, a 5-foot-4 goaltender currently with Team Alaska Oilers U18 AAA, helped guide the South Anchorage boys hockey team to the Alaska 4A state title and the U18AA Tier 2 boys club team to a national runner-up finish in 2018-19. She also was a member of the USA U18 Women’s National Team that advanced to the gold-medal game at the World Championships. Hogenson was also named a 2018-19 USA Today Girls High School First Team All-American and was the first girl to ever earn Alaska All-State Boys Hockey Tournament honors the same year.

Nelson, a 5-foot-4 forward for Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, helped lead the Lumberjacks to an 18-8 record in 2018-19 while leading the team with 52 points (30g-22a) to garner 2019 Class A First Team All-State honors. She currently leads the team with 23 points (14g-9a) as CEC is out to a 9-2 record in 2019-20.

Santl, a 5-foot-7 forward for Roseau, helped guide the Rams to a 20-5 record in 2018-19, when she led the team with 56 points (29g-27a) and was named Class AA state honorable mention. She currently leads the team with 26 points (16g-10a) as Roseau is off to a 6-3-2 start this season. She previously won a section title with the Rams in 2016-17.

Smith, a 5-foot-6 forward for Brainerd, appeared in all 31 games for the Warriors last season, totaling 39 points (20g-19a) as well as one goal and five assists during the state tournament. She was subsequently named to the 2019 All-State Tournament team. She currently leads Brainerd with 21 points (11g-10a) as the team is off to an 8-3 start. Her sister, Allyson, is a member of the BSU women’s soccer team, while brother, Cole, is a captain for the North Dakota men’s hockey team.

Stoskopf, a 5-foot-5 forward from Roseau, finished second on the Rams with 33 points (15g-18a) in 2018-19, behind only fellow BSU recruit Santl. She currently has 17 points (4g-13a) for Roseau this season. She scored four goals during last year’s section playoffs.