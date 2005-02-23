ROSEAU -- Nate Alto halved the deficit in the second period Thursday night for the Bemidji High School boys hockey team before Roseau scored four unanswered goals en route to a 6-1 win.

Hanson O’Leary and Paul Huglen handed the Rams (6-3) a two-goal lead at the first intermission.

Alto cut Roseau’s lead in two by striking for the Lumberjacks (1-8) at the 4:40 mark into the second period off a feed from Wyatt Halvorson. Huglen responded just seven seconds later when he regained a two-goal cushion for the home team.

Brendan Lund, O’Leary and Jarrett Nelson put the game out of reach with their third-period goals.

Carson Kelm made 28 saves on 33 shots in goal for BHS before Andrew Johanns entered in relief in the third period. Johanns stopped eight of nine shots.

Andrew Tuttle picked up the win in net for the Rams after posting 28 saves on 29 shots.

Bemidji will have a week off before heading south to take part in the 2019 Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival, Dec. 26-28. The Jacks will meet Rochester John Marshall in their opening game at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Roseau 6, Bemidji 1

BHS 0 1 0 -- 1

ROS 2 1 3 -- 6

First period -- 1, ROS, O’Leary (Byfuglien), 11:15, PP; 2, ROS, Huglen (Murphy, Ginther), 16:03.

Second period -- 3, BHS, Alto (Halvorson), 4:40; 4, ROS, Huglen (unassisted), 4:47.

Third period -- 5, ROS, Lund (Reed, Loken), 1:50; 6, ROS, O’Leary (Gunderson), 4:31, PP; 7, ROS, Nelson (D. Wensloff, Murphy), 7:09.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kelm (28-33), Johanns (8-9); ROS, Tuttle (28-29).