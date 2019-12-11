GLENDALE, Ariz. — Sports are an escape for many. But that’s not how veteran goaltender Devan Dubnyk is looking at his return to the Wild net Thursday, Dec. 19.

Dubnyk, 33, has been away from the ice for the past month as he and his wife Jenn search for answers regarding a serious medical issue she has been dealing with. And he isn’t about to forget her situation.

“It’s not really something I want to escape from,” he said. “You don’t want to forget about it. It’s good to be conscious about it. But I’m not going to be thinking about it in the middle of a game or something like that.”

Dubnyk hasn’t played in a game since a Nov. 16 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, leaving the Wild a few days later to be with his wife and three small children, and watching backup goaltenders Alex Stalock and Kaapo Kahkonen play solidly enough in his absence to turn the team’s prospects around.

Dubnyk has still practiced intermittently with the teammates whenever they’ve been in the Twin Cities, and after making the current road trip, it sounds like coach Bruce Boudreau is ready to throw him back into the lineup Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes.

“He’s been our No. 1 since I got here, and I don’t think just because his wife (has gotten) sick that he should lose that job,” the coach said. “If anything, it’s going to put a little pressure on him to get back to where he should be or where we expect him to be.”

As much as Dubnyk claims to be feeling 100%, he knows there’s a big difference between practice and a game.

“There’s really no way to replicate playing a game,” Dubnyk said. “You just have to get back in there. It usually takes a few minutes where it feels a little weird, like the first game of the season. After that, I’ve played enough games to being able settle in.”

The key to success, according to Dubnyk, is making sure not to chase the puck around the ice.

“It’s a reactive position,” he said. “You know, the pucks that are brought to me, and the plays that are brought to me, that’s all I can control. If I start going out and chasing pucks, and wanting shots to come, usually it doesn’t help. Just try to settle in. If I get 10 shots, try to stop all 10. If I get 50 shots, try to stop all 50.”

The elephant in the room, of course, is that Dubnyk was struggling long before this month-long absence. He is 4-8-2 this season with a 3.35 goals-against average and a .893 save percentage, some of his worst numbers in his six seasons with the Wild.

“He knows he hasn’t had the greatest of starts, and this is like a new lease on life,” Boudreau said. “Let’s get started again. Let’s go from here. That’s how I would take it if I was him. That’s how I’m hoping he takes it.”

Talking to Dubnyk, it sounds like that’s exactly how he’s approaching it. He knows he hasn’t been at his best this season, and he wants to get back to his old self.

“You always want to be the guy that’s relied upon to come in and win a game,” he said. “If we’ve won a bunch and need to keep it going. If we’ve lost a bunch and need a win. No matter what it is, I want to be looked at as that guy.”

Admittedly, this road trip has been difficult for Dubnyk, though he takes some solace in the fact that his wife Jenn is doing well back home. And he can’t wait to get back to help.

“I don’t mind having a little more responsibilities as far as taking care of everyone else at home,” Dubnyk said. “That’s usually her job, and she still does it. She’s usually the one making sure the house isn’t falling down. If I’ve got to get leaned on for one extra pickup for the kids or something like that, it’s not the end of the world.”