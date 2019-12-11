BEMIDJI -- There was no shortage of scoring at the Bemidji Community Arena on Tuesday.

The Bemidji High School girls hockey team put up a season-high nine goals for a 9-5 victory over Moorhead, also snapping a five-game losing streak in the process.

Olivia Johnson tallied a team-high four points on the night (2g-2a), while Lexi Leitner added three of her own (2g-1a). Austyn Tobey also had two goals, and Becca Josefson (1g-1a), Ariyah Thomas (1g-1a), Eva Latuiri (2a) and Meray Eichstadt (2a) all had multiple points. Gracie Fisher (1g), Jemma Copiskey (1a) and Bella Webb (1a) all cracked the scoresheet for BHS, as well.

The team’s nine goals is its most in just over a year. The Lumberjacks put up 14 in a shutout win over Park Rapids on Dec. 13, 2018.

On Tuesday, Bemidji (4-8) netted five goals in the first period, two in the second and two in the third.

On the opposite end of the ice, Nettie Kimble made 18 saves on 23 shots, while Haleigh Storbakken stopped 28 of 37 pucks for the Spuds (4-7).

BHS finished 1-for-2 on the power play thanks to Thomas’ goal, while Moorhead went 1-for-3 on the advantage.

The Jacks will resume play just after Christmas, opening up the Armstrong Cooper Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26.

Bemidji 9, Moorhead 5

MHD 1 1 3 -- 5

BHS 5 2 2 -- 9

First period -- 1, BHS, Leitner (unassisted), 3:29; 2, MHD, Kistner (unassisted); 3, BHS, Fisher (Copiskey), 6:15; 4, BHS, Leitner (Johnson, Webb), 11:19; 5, BHS, Tobey (Eichstadt, Josefson), 14:25; 6, BHS, Josefson (Eichstadt), 16:56.

Second period -- 7, MHD, Stromme (unassisted), 3:31, PP; 8, BHS, Thomas (Latuiri, Johnson), 4:59, PP; 9, BHS, Johnson (Latuiri), 14:44.

Third period -- 10, BHS, Tobey (unassisted), 2:27; 11, BHS, Johnson (Thomas, Leitner), 3:28; 12, MHD, Dronen (Anderson), 4:09; 13, MHD, Dronen (Aanenson, Hall), 8:04; 14, MHD, Spaeth (unassisted), 10:15.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- MHD, Storbakken (28-37); BHS, Kimble (18-23).