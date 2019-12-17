EAST GRAND FORKS -- Three power-play goals did in the Bemidji High School boys hockey team during a 4-0 loss at East Grand Forks on Tuesday. The Green Wave tallied three goals on the man advantage.

Landon Parker started the scoring with a power-play tally at 11:55 of the first period. Though the Lumberjacks (1-7) held within one through the second intermission, they couldn’t find the equalizer to pull even.

Instead, EGF (6-0-2) struck three times in the third period. Carson Schlenk buried an even-strength goal 48 seconds into the final frame, and then Mason Poolman and Trey Ausmus added two more power-play goals for the 4-0 difference.

East Grand Forks finished 3-for-5 on the man advantage, while BHS went 0-for-3.

In net, Tanner Rebischke made 31 saves on 35 shots for Bemidji, while Austin Cooley was 13-for-13 for the Wave.

The Jacks return to action at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Roseau.

East Grand Forks 4, Bemidji 0

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

EGF 1 0 3 -- 4

First period -- 1, EGF, Parker (Spencer), 11:55, PP.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 2, EGF, Schlenk (Holm), 0:48; 3, EGF, Poolman (Spencer, Parker), 6:24, PP; 4, EGF, Ausmus (Schultz, Spencer), 14:50, PP.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Rebischke (31-35); EGF, Cooley (13-13).