LAS VEGAS — Jason Zucker was tough enough to finish Sunday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks despite taking a slap shot to the lower body. The Minnesota Wild forward went down in a heap of pain, exited down the tunnel, then returned a few minutes later, showing little to no signs of pain.

“That’s the way our team has been all season,” coach Bruce Boudreau said of Zucker’s toughness. “Just scratching and clawing. We have guys that have been hurt and played the rest of the game. It’s part of the character of the group.”

That character will be tested once again during Tuesday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights; Zucker will be because of residual effects of the injury suffered a couple of nights ago.

“It has something to do with it,” Boudreau said. “It’s a lower-body injury for him.”

It’s a bummer for Zucker, the only Las Vegas native in the league, who has made a habit of playing well against his hometown team. He has five points in six career games against the Golden Knights and has played especially well inside T-Mobile Arena.

His absence opens the door for some other Wild players, like minor leaguers Nico Sturm and Luke Johnson, who were called up following Monday’s optional practice and immediately will draw into the lineup.

“I was a minor-league player all my life, basically, and when I got a chance to play, I was going to give it all I’ve got,” Boudreau said. “I have no doubt we’re going to work our butts off.”

Koivu sent home

Mikko Koivu took the ice for Monday’s optional practice and retreated to the locker room in frustration after about 15 minutes.

“I wouldn’t say (he had a) setback,” Boudreau said. “It just wasn’t cooperating.”

So much so that the Wild decided to send Koivu back to the Twin Cities to get treatment. He has been nursing a lower-body injury since a Dec. 3 game against the Florida Panthers.

“He’s going to be fine,” Boudreau said. “But obviously he’s not going to play (Thursday at Arizona).”

Spurgeon nears return

Jared Spurgeon was on the ice for Monday’s morning skate, and while he looked to be in good shape, he still isn’t ready to return to action.

Is there’s a chance he could play in Thursday’s game against the Coyotes?

“I’m hopeful every day,” Boudreau said. “It’s (Spurgeon) and (trainer John Worley) that dictate when the availability is.”

In Spurgeon’s extended absence since suffering a right hand injury, Brennan Menell has filled in admirably on the blue line.

“We need those guys to come in and play above what we think they should be,” Boudreau said. “That’s what (Carson) Soucy has done, and Menell has done a great job of it as well. He moves the puck really well, and I think every game he’s getting better.”

Kahkonen showed skills

As impressive as Kaapo Kahkonen was during his month-long stint with the Wild, it always felt like only a matter of time before he was sent back down to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.

Nonetheless, the 23-year-old Finn did showcase his skills as the potential goaltender of the future in the Twin Cities.

“He played five games and we were 3-1-1,” Boudreau said. “That’s a pretty good percentage for any goalie. You look at the goals that have beaten him, and other than the one game, they are all tips and deflections and everything else. When he had to make the save, he made the save. I think he’s going to go back to Iowa with a tremendous amount of confidence and say, ‘I can play up here.’ “