Four Minnesotans in Gavin Enright (Farmington), Austin Jouppi (Duluth), Aaron Myers (Thief River Falls) and Jack Powell (Alexandria) have each signed on to continue their careers with the Beavers.

Enright, a 6-foot-2 goalie, is in his third season of junior hockey following a prep career at Farmington. After two seasons with the Kenai River Brown Bears of the North American Hockey League, he currently plays for the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League. He is 5-5-1-1 in 12 appearances this year, including a 3.54 goals against average and a .895 save percentage. With the Brown Bears, he made 87 appearances and logged a .921 save percentage and a 2.56 goals against average.

Jouppi, a 5-foot-8 forward, is in his second season with the NAHL’s Bismarck Bobcats, tallying 21 goals and 43 points over 80 games. He was named to the All-Central Division Rookie Team in 2018-19 after logging 41 points (14g-27a) in 56 games. He has 23 points (7g-16a) in 24 games this season. Jouppi also had 16 goals and 26 assists in 50 games over two seasons for Duluth East as a high schooler.

Myers, a 5-foot-11 forward, is playing in his second season with the NAHL’s Minnesota Wilderness. He had 50 points (17g-33a) in 2018-19 to earn spots on the All-Central Division Rookie Team, All-Central Division Team and All-Rookie Team, plus the Central Division’s Rookie of the Year. He has two goals and 11 helpers in 10 games this season.

Powell, a 5-foot-11 defenseman, is in his sophomore campaign with the NAHL’s Aberdeen Wings. He has accumulated 18 points (4g-14a) in 28 games this year, ranking among the top 10 blueliners in the league. He’s a staple on the power-play unit that converts on over 20 percent of its chances. A year ago, he recorded six points (1g-5a) in 13 regular season games as part of Aberdeen’s championship season. Additionally, he had 52 points (16g-36a) at Alexandria Area High School, leading the Cardinals to the 2018 Class A state title game and earning an All-Tournament Team selection.