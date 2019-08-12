For the second consecutive week, BSU claimed half of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s weekly accolades. Junior Mak Langei and sophomore Lexi Baker earned Defenseman of the Week and Goaltender of the Week, respectively, on Tuesday.

At least one Beaver has earned a player of the week honor in each of the past four weeks, a product of Bemidji State’s program-record eight game winning streak.

Langei, an East Grand Forks product, wins her fifth career weekly award, including her second in three weeks. She had two assists to tie the NCAA lead among defensemen, including the primary assist on Abby Halluska’s game-winning goal during Friday’s 2-1 victory. Langei was +2 on the ice while tallying three shots on goal and recording four blocks.

Baker, a native of Lakeville, earns her first career WCHA accolade after a 16-save effort in Saturday’s 3-2 win. She posted an .889 save percentage in just her second collegiate start to earn her first career win.

Ohio State’s Tatum Skaggs was named the WCHA’s Offensive Player of the Week, and St. Cloud State’s Klara Hymlarova won Rookie of the Week.