Minnesota State University-Mankato has spent all of the first half of the 2019-20 season ranked in the top three in the national polls. The Mavericks lead the Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings and are 15-2-1 overall before the holiday break.

It has not gone unnoticed by Mavericks fans. Among the six NCAA Division I men's hockey teams in Minnesota and North Dakota, MSU-Mankato has shown the greatest increase in average attendance compared to last season.

The Mavericks are averaging 4,484 fans in their first 10 games this season, an increase of 355 per game compared to 22 games last season (4,129) at Mankato Civic Center. Kevin Buisman, MSUM's director of athletics, said they have tweaked their marketing strategy for the team.

"I think we've been pleasantly surprised by the level of interest in the program and what we've been able to do in attendance," Buisman said. "In the past, we've had some opponents that are not that marquee opponent — an in-state rival or opponent our fans are real excited about — people are just coming out to see Maverick hockey now. We have moved past marketing rivalries and our opponent to the product on the ice of Maverick hockey.

"People are coming out to see our team play, regardless of who we are playing and that's been heartening to see."

MSUM also is seeing a benefit from a game time change that it made this season. Saturday home games started at 7:07 p.m. last season and the Mavericks moved up game times to 6:07 p.m. this season. That is something that the St. Cloud State men's hockey team did in 2018-19 with a positive outcome.

"I would say that we took a page out of the St. Cloud playbook," Buisman said of the time change. "We noticed they made the change (in 2018-19) and analyzed how it worked out for them and talked to my colleague (SCSU athletic director) Heather (Weems) about her impressions and how it went for them.

"Everybody had really good things to say about it," said Buisman, who said MSUM initially was only going to try the time change for a few series. "Coach (Mike Hastings) really liked the idea of consistency and said if that's what we're doing, let's do it for every Saturday. It's really worked out well. The things we were told to expect is that it's a little more family friendly have really panned out. You can see a little demographic shift from Friday's crowd to Saturday's crowd. It's bringing out a new generation of Maverick fans."

Saturday games typically have better attendance. But with the start time change, MSUM is averaging 4,716 fans on Saturdays this season, an increase of 225 per game over last season.

Buisman also said that the success of the program in recent years has helped. Since Hastings took over in 2012, MSUM has averaged 26 wins per season, won four WCHA regular-season titles, three WCHA playoff titles and made NCAA tournament appearances.

Before arriving at MSUM, Hastings spent three seasons as an assistant at Nebraska-Omaha, one season as an assistant at Minnesota and 14 seasons as a head coach in junior hockey for the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League. Buisman said that Hastings' junior hockey experience has also helped with attendance.

"It's a combination of factors and it's pretty easy to sell the success that Mike has built into that program," said Buisman, whose team is having its best attendance season since averaging 4,552 in 2008-09. "I think with Mike's background in junior hockey, he gets it maybe differently than some coaches. He's had those responsibilities to market and promote his program as well as coach.

"He's got some great ideas. We get together every week as a staff with the Civic Center staff. Mike's right in there leading our discussion on our plans for marketing and promotions and kind of critiquing. He's established an expectation of what a boost good attendance can be for game atmosphere ... There's really been a focus on being three-deep in our promotions and not just one deep. We want to hit three different market segments we're trying to tap for every game."

Bucking the national trend

Yes, there is time to make it up in the second half of the season on a national basis, but MSU-Mankato is bucking the national attendance trend this season. According to attendance numbers reported to the NCAA, the 60 Division I teams are averaging 3,085 fans per game this season.

That is down by an average of 166 fans per game from last season. Numbers are available online via the NCAA going back to the 2003-04 season and this season's average would be the lowest average in that span. The lowest national average number for a season is 3,243 in 2017-18. The top average national attendance mark in that span was 3,532 in the 2010-11 season.

College Hockey Inc. provides marketing and informational efforts to try to raise the sport's profile. Mike Snee, College Hockey Inc.'s executive director, said that hockey is not alone in its current attendance challenges.

"When you look, in general, across all sports, it's something that everyone is dealing with," Snee said. "I'm no expert on this, but is this a generational thing? Is the experience at home finally reached that point of, 'Why go when I can get it better at home?' Has the cost of taking in (live sports) reached a point where enough people have said, 'I can't do that.'

"Is it a combination of all that? I don't know. But when I think about it, this is what I think about. Why is this occurring everywhere?"

EMBED: St. Cloud State men's hockey attendance

Snee points out some changes in recent years where more games are available to fans at home than ever before .

"Attendance may be plateauing in certain places or going down in certain places, but the overall following of it might not be down," he said. "Here's a great example: A couple weeks ago, I watched two St. Cloud State games out of my living room (in the Twin Cities). I wasn't able to do that 10 years ago.

"In Minneapolis, you're able to watch (some Minnesota Duluth) Bulldogs games on FOX Sports North, which you weren't able to do 10 years ago. I have a DIRECTV satellite package and I'm watching college hockey games from all over the country now, which I wasn't able to do before. Now with the streaming services, you can literally watch every college hockey game from wherever you want."

Attendance in the area

Among the North Dakota and Minnesota programs, the Fighting Hawks are leading the nation in attendance (11,171) for the sixth-straight season and for the seventh time in eight seasons. That is 227 fewer fans per game than the team averaged last season, but North Dakota is also coming off of two straight seasons in which is has not made the NCAA tournament. With all National Collegiate Hockey Conference games remaining on their home schedule and North Dakota being the No. 1-ranked team in the nation, that difference is not insurmountable to overcome.

That may not be the case for St. Cloud State and the University of Minnesota Duluth in the second half. The Huskies, who are the two-time defending NCHC regular-season champions, are down an average of 318 fans this season compared to last season, when they were ranked No. 1 in the nation for the majority of it. This season, St. Cloud State is 5-7-4 overall, in fifth place in the conference standings and sitting at No. 40 in the PairWise Rankings, which try to mimic the criteria used to pick the 16-team national tournament field at the end of the season.

St. Cloud State has had that slide in attendance despite some noted attempts to increase attendance. For example, the university is charging $10 per child (18-and-under) for all games and all seats this season compared to the same as an adult ticket ($25-$35) in previous seasons.

St. Cloud State also introduced a "flash sale" for tickets for its first two nonconference home series. For Huskies home games the first two weekends against Northeastern (Oct. 25-26) and Princeton (Nov. 1-2), select tickets for those games were $10.

The Huskies do have two home series in the second half against two of its biggest rivals: North Dakota and Minnesota Duluth. Because of the unbalanced schedule in the NCHC, the Fighting Hawks have not played in St. Cloud since Dec. 8-9, 2017, when the two games averaged 5,154.

Since the NCHC was formed in 2013, St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth have been considered each other's rival partners, which means that the teams play two series (one at each home site) every season. The Huskies' home games last season against the Bulldogs averaged 5,342 fans.

The games on Jan. 17-18 are a rematch of last season's NCHC playoff championship game. The second game of that series will be a part of Hockey Day Minnesota.

Speaking of Minnesota Duluth, the two-time defending NCAA champions are averaging 5,723 fans, which is fifth-best in the country. It is also 305 fans less per game than the Bulldogs finished with last season. But like St. Cloud State, UMD has home series remaining against North Dakota and the Huskies. Last season, the Bulldogs' games against North Dakota averaged 6,834 fans, while the games against St. Cloud State averaged 6,509.

Bemidji State is the closest to breaking even (compared to last season), among the six programs in the region. The Beavers, who are in second place in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, are averaging 2,974, which is 68 fewer people per game than they finished with last season.

But Bemidji State also has its biggest draw left on its home schedule in MSU-Mankato, which plays at the Sanford Center on Feb. 28-29. The series between the two instate rivals averaged 4,368 a game last season in Bemidji.

Gophers see increase

The most established Division I program in Minnesota — the University of Minnesota — has had an increase in attendance this season. The Gophers, who are third in the nation in attendance (8,283 per game), have had an increase of 339 fans per game over last season.

The bad news for the Gophers is that the number of people actually using the tickets that have been distributed is down. According to numbers provided by the University of Minnesota via a data request, the Gophers are averaging 5,733 tickets scanned for games this season. That means on any given night, there are 2,500 or more tickets that are going unused.

"In today's climate, there's not a real problem with selling tickets as there is with making sure people use the tickets," said Gophers coach Bob Motzko, whose athletic department reduced some ticket prices during the offseason and added beer and wine sales this season. "And we're hearing this is a big deal all over. When we're breaking down film, we're seeing this in a lot of buildings."

The three top attended games — in terms of tickets distributed and tickets scanned — have been against Minnesota Duluth (9,407 distributed, 7,555 scanned), North Dakota (9,823/7,249) and Wisconsin (8,612/6,592).

The Gophers are also looking for a boost from the Mariucci Classic, which they will play host to on Dec. 28-29. On Dec. 28, St. Cloud State plays MSU-Mankato at 4 p.m. and the Gophers play Bemidji State at 7 p.m. On Dec. 29, the winners of the first games play one another and the losers play one another (Bemidji State will play at 4 p.m., Minnesota at 7 p.m.).

Jess Myers contributed to this story.