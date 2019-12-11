MINNEAPOLIS — University of Minnesota Gophers head men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko shares memories of former Gophers player, coach and commentator Doug Woog, who died at the age of 75 over the weekend. Woog played for the Gophers from 1963-66. He coached the St. Paul Vulcans (1973-74, 1975-76) in junior hockey, South St. Paul in high school hockey (1977-83) and the Gophers (1985-99).