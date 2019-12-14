ALBERTVILLE -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team suffered a 9-0 loss to North Wright County in Albertville on Saturday afternoon. After a one-goal first period, the River Hawks (5-3-1) exploded for six in the second period en route to the win.

Sydney Lemke and Lily Gillespie scored two goals apiece to lead NWC. Lemke (2g-2a) and Mackenzie Bourgerie (1g-3a) each finished with four points.

The River Hawks outshot BHS 46-6 for the game.

Nettie Kimble made 37 saves in the loss for the Lumberjacks (3-8). Anna LaRose made four saves and Ella Chambers posted two in net for North Wright County.

Bemidji will look to end its five-game losing streak when the Jacks return home to face Moorhead at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

North Wright County 9, Bemidji 0

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

NWC 1 6 2 -- 9

First period -- 1, NWC, Lemke (Bourgerie), 0:46.

Second period -- 2, NWC, Bourgerie (Lemke, Christianson), 3:08; 3, NWC, Hoffmann (Lemke, Bourgerie), 3:16; 4, NWC, Martin (Skelton), 4:15; 5, NWC, Lemke (Bourgerie, Dunn), 10:38; 6, NWC, Gillespie (Skelton), 12:11; 7, NWC, Gillespie (Petersen, Martin), 15:17.

Third period -- 8, NWC, Lehmann (Petersen), 7:08; 9, NWC, Boutet (unassisted), 7:42.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, (37-46); NWC, LaRose (4-4), Chambers (2-2).