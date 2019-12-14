BUFFALO -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team was handed a 4-0 loss by Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.

After a scoreless opening frame, the Bison (3-4) netted two goals apiece in the second and third periods off the sticks of four different players. Dane Huotari and Ben Symanietz struck for a pair of goals in the second before Jordan Zelenak and Jake Braccini finished off the game with two early in the final frame.

Tanner Rebischke stopped 28 of 32 shots for the Lumberjacks (1-6). Jack Ryden made 13 saves in the shutout for Buffalo.

The Bison outshot the Jacks 32-13.

Bemidji will continue its road trip with a 7:30 p.m. game at East Grand Forks on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Buffalo 4, Bemidji 0

BEM 0 0 0 -- 0

BUF 0 2 2 -- 4

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BUF, Huotari (Carothers), 9:15; 2, BUF, Symanietz (Huebner), 12:19.

Third period -- 3, BUF, Zelenak (Braccini, Carothers), 0:45; 4, BUF, Braccini (unassisted), 3:01.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BEM, Rebischke (28-32); BUF, Ryden (13-13).