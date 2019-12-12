SCHENECTADY, N.Y. -- Haley Mack netted a natural hat trick Saturday afternoon to help lead the Bemidji State women’s hockey team to a 3-2 win over Union College. The victory extended the team’s program-record win streak to eight.

Mack earned her second career hat trick by scoring three goals uninterrupted to give the Beavers (11-8-1, 6-6-0-0 WCHA) a 3-0 lead by the midpoint of the second period. The senior from East Grand Forks is now one of only three players in program history to record multiple hat tricks, behind Amber Fryklund (3) and tied with Erin Cody (2).

Making only her second career start, sophomore Lexi Baker picked up her first career win in net for BSU by making 16 saves on 18 shots.

In just her third game back after a nine-month absence due to a torn ACL, sophomore Ellie Moser tallied primary assists on each of Mack’s three goals to set a career high with three helpers.

The first of Mack’s goals came with just 18 seconds left in the opening frame when her backhander found the back of the net.

Mack buried her second only 2 minutes, 50 seconds into the second period. The hat-trick clincher came at the 11:18 mark of the frame as Mack posted her team-leading 12th goal of the season, setting a new career high with 14 games still remaining. Her 35 career goals is tied for the eighth most in program history.

The Dutchwomen (2-14-3, 2-4-1 ECAC) ended the shutout when Megan Ryan scored on the power play with 1:27 to play in the second period.

The momentum carried into the third when Rachel de Perio made it a one-goal game only 1:51 into the final frame. Union edged BSU 7-6 in shots on goal over the final 20 minutes, but the Beavers held on for the 3-2 win.

The Dutchwomen ended the day 1-for-3 on the power play, while Bemidji State finished 0-for-2.

BSU outshot Union 25-18 for the game.

The Beavers complete the season’s first half with 11 victories, the most first-half wins since the team won 13 during the first half of the 2015-16 campaign, when BSU finished with a program-record 22 wins.

The series marked the team’s fourth consecutive sweep, following sweeps over Minnesota State, RPI and St. Cloud State. Only the SCSU series was played at home.

Bemidji State will look to keep rolling when the team returns from break in 2020 to take part in the Minnesota Cup in Duluth, Jan. 4-5.

The Beavers will meet St. Cloud State in the first semifinal before Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota State square off in the second. The championship and third-place games will take place the following day.

Bemidji State 3, Union 2

BSU 1 2 0 -- 3

UC 0 1 1 -- 2

First period -- 1, BSU, Mack (Moser, Langei), 19:42.

Second period -- 2, BSU, Mack (Moser, Hunt), 2:50; 3, BSU, Mack (Moser, Werth), 11:18; 4, UC, Ryan (de Perio, Harris), 18:33, PP.

Third period -- 5, UC, de Perio (unassisted), 1:51.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Baker (16-18); UC, McKee (9-12), Murray (13-13).