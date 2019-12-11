WOODBURY -- After rallying to tie the game in the third period, the Bemidji High School girls hockey team suffered a 5-3 road defeat to Woodbury on Friday night.

Elizabeth Molnau and Olivia Johnson netted goals for each side in the opening frame.

Elizabeth Lange and Hayley Zwakman pushed the lead to 3-1 for the Royals (5-5-2) in the second period before Eva Latuiri cut the deficit to one before the intermission with her power-play goal.

Jemma Copiskey buried an equalizer at 5:30 of the third period, knotting the game at 3-3. Woodbury, however, had the last say when it answered with a goal from Zwakman only 28 seconds after the tying goal. Lange added an empty-netter to finalize the score at 5-3 .

Nettie Kimble stopped 28 of 32 shots in the loss for the Lumberjacks (3-7). Erica Gillen made 12 saves on 15 shots to earn the win for the Royals.

Bemidji will stay in the Twin Cities to face St. Michael-Albertville for a 1 p.m. contest on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Woodbury 5, Bemidji 3

BHS 1 1 1 -- 3

WHS 1 2 2 -- 5

First period -- 1, WHS, Molnau (Zwakman), 1:43; 2, BHS, Johnson (Eichstadt, Tobey), 8:17.

Second period -- 3, WHS, Lange (Maya Struve, Karelitz), 8:35; 4, WHS, Zwakman (Lippai), 14:19, PP; 5, BHS, Latuiri (Thomas, Fisher), 15:06, PP.

Third period -- 6, BHS Copiskey (Fisher), 5:30; 7, WHS, Zwakman (Molnau), 5:58; 8, WHS, Lange (Roepke, Maya Struve), 16:59, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (28-32); WHS, Gillen (12-15).