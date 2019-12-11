BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team captured its first win of the season with a 4-0 shutout at Rogers on Friday night. Four different players scored for the Lumberjacks (1-5) in the road win.

“I think we needed it,” head coach Pete Stahnke said. “Our guys have been playing well. I think we just needed that win to get the confidence going. We played a complete game. It was probably our first game of the year that we played a complete game. I think it felt good for those guys and they can now realize what it takes to win at this level.”

Bemidji goalie Tanner Rebischke’s first career varsity start went about as well as he could have scripted it. The junior posted a 33-save shutout en route to his first career varsity win.

“He was excellent,” Stahnke said. “He was very confident, very aggressive. He was in control of his net. And that’s why there’s a zero behind him. There was no way that he was going to give one up. His rebounds were spectacular. He put everything into the corner and never gave them a second opportunity.”

Stahnke reached two career milestones Friday: his first win as Bemidji head coach and his 200th career win, stretching back to his time behind the bench in Park Rapids.

“It’s great, especially with this group of guys that I have here,” Stahnke said. “It’s kind of an honor for all the hockey players that I’ve coached. It was a privilege to coach all of them. I never won one of those hockey games; it was always players that I coached. Just for them, I’m proud for them.”

Following a scoreless opening frame, Dylan Perrault buried the first goal of the night at 7:18 of the second period. Michael Dickinson’s shot was blocked but Perrault was there in the slot for the backhanded goal from his knees for his first varsity goal.

The Jacks took a 2-0 lead two minutes later when Rogers played a puck into its own net. The Royals had pulled their goalie for an extra attacker during a delayed penalty call when a miscue led to an own goal. Nathan Alto was the last BHS player to touch the puck and was credited with the score, his first varsity goal.

The Lumberjacks kept chugging into the third.

Josh Nyberg extended the lead to 3-0 at 5:29 of the final frame with his power-play tally.

Rogers pulled goalie Hannah Skavnak, a Minnesota State women’s hockey commit, for an extra skater with about five minutes to play. Ethan Maish scored on the empty net shortly thereafter to seal the 4-0 victory.

BHS finished 1-for-3 on the power play while holding the Royals 0-for-4. Rogers edged the Jacks 33-30 in shots on goal.

Bemidji will be right back at it on Saturday for a 3 p.m. contest at Buffalo.

Bemidji 4, Rogers 0

BHS 0 2 2 -- 4

ROG 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BHS, Perrault (Dickinson, Marcotte), 7:18; 2, BHS, Alto (unassisted), 9:22.

Third period -- 3, BHS, Nyberg (Maish, Hammitt), 5:29, PP; 4, BHS, Maish (E. Mock), 12:11, EN.

Goalies -- BHS, Rebischke (33-33); ROG, Skavnak (26-28).