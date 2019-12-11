The Bemidji State women’s hockey team’s 2-1 win over Union College was a program record-breaking seventh in a row. The previous record of six straight wins was set during the 2017-18 season.

Halluska broke a 1-1 tie with 1:33 to play in the third period to lift the Beavers (10-8-1, 6-6-0-0 WCHA) to the nonconference victory over the Dutchwomen (2-13-3, 2-4-1 ECAC).

Lauren Bench picked up her sixth straight victory in net with her 21-save outing, improving to 8-6-0 on the season.

Following a scoreless opening frame, Paige Beebe put the Beavers on the board with four minutes to play in the second period. Jacqueline Kaasa and Tina Kampa assisted on Beebe’s sixth goal of the year.

Union leveled the score with a power-play goal midway through the third period when Leah Herrfort buried an equalizer.

BSU outshot the Dutchwomen 6-2 the rest of the way as Halluska eventually struck for the game-winning goal. Mak Langei assisted on the play.

Bemidji State killed three of Union’s four power-play opportunities. The Beavers ended the game without a power-play chance.

BSU will look to extend its win streak to eight as the team wraps up the season’s first half with the series finale against the Dutchwomen at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Win or lose, the team will enter the holiday break with its best first-half record since going 13-5-2 during the first half in 2015-16 when Bemidji State finished with a program-record 22 wins.

Bemidji State 2, Union 1

BSU 0 1 1 -- 2

UC 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BSU, Beebe (Kaasa, Kampa), 15:54.

Third period -- 2, UC, Herrfort (Reynolds, King), 11:09, PP; 3, BSU, Halluska (Langei), 18:27.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Bench (21-22); UC, McKee (25-27).