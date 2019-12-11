On the record-setting goal, Jonathan Toews made a dish to his teammate and skated to the top of the crease. When the rebound sat there for him, he knocked it past Arizona Coyotes goalie Darcy Kuemper.

It was nothing flashy, but it got the job done.

Perhaps, that's a fitting way for Toews to break a 25-year-old University of North Dakota hockey record.

Toews, the captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, became UND's all-time leading NHL scorer Thursday night by tallying his 774th regular-season point. That passed the mark Dave Christian has held since he retired in 1994.

Toews, who played at UND from 2005-07, narrowly beat out Zach Parise to point No. 774.

Parise is just nine points back of Christian.

Toews has been exclusively in the NHL since turning pro in 2007. He was named an alternate captain as a rookie and became one of the youngest players ever to wear a 'C' during his second season.

Toews has proceeded to become one of hockey's most accomplished players. He captained the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013 and 2015), won two Olympic gold medals (2010, 2014) and became the all-time youngest player to join the Triple Gold Club (Stanley Cup, Olympic gold, Men's World Championship gold).

The 31-year-old center from Winnipeg had his highest-career NHL goal and point totals a season ago, tallying 35 goals and 81 points in 82 games. His numbers have dipped this season as the Blackhawks have struggled. He has seven goals and 19 points in 32 games.

Toews, who has three years remaining on his eight-year, $84 million-deal, has been remarkably consistent in the NHL.

In his 12 full seasons, he has reached the 20-goal and 50-point mark every time.

Four of UND's top seven all-time NHL point producers are still active.

Toews is now first overall; Parise is third; T.J. Oshie is sixth; and Travis Zajac is seventh.

The retired players in the top seven are Christian, James Patrick and Troy Murray, who is now a broadcaster with the Blackhawks.