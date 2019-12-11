HARTFORD, Conn. -- Junior forward Clair DeGeorge of the Bemidji State women’s hockey team has been selected to compete for the U.S. Women’s National Team in two games against Canada. DeGeorge was one of 23 players named to the team, as announced by USA Hockey on Friday.

DeGeorge and the Americans will meet Canada in the first two games of the 2019-20 Rivalry Series this month. The first game is set for Saturday, Dec. 14, in Hartford, Conn., with the second game scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17, in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Both games will air live on national television. The first will be televised on NBC Sports Network at 6 p.m. Saturday and the second will be broadcast on NHL Network beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The roster includes 17 players who helped the U.S. capture gold at the 2019 IIHF Women’s World Championship and 10 gold medalists from the 2018 Olympic team. Six players, including DeGeorge, will make their U.S. Women’s National Team debut. Joining DeGeorge are nine other active NCAA players.

Though she will be making her women's national team debut, DeGeorge has suited up for U.S. teams at other levels in the past.

DeGeorge, a native of Anchorage, Alaska, is tied for third on the Beavers with 10 points from two goals and eight assists this season. She has totaled 55 career points (18g-37a) in 91 career games.

Bemidji State closes out the first half of its season in a nonconference series at Union College, Dec. 13-14. DeGeorge will return to the Beavers after the holiday break.