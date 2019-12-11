BEMIDJI -- One more win and history will be made for the Bemidji State women’s hockey team.

The Beavers (9-8-1, 6-6-0-0 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) are riding a six-game win streak entering this weekend’s nonconference series at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y. A victory Friday would set a new program record for most consecutive wins with seven.

The team has earned consecutive sweeps over Minnesota State, RPI and St. Cloud State during the stretch.

What has been clicking for the team lately?

“I think just trusting the process and knowing where we’re at right now is a really good place,” said senior forward Abby Halluska. “You’ve just got to play your role, whether you’re scoring goals, whether you’re doing well on the PK, whether you’re in net, or you’re just cheering on the team on the bench. Wherever that is, I think everyone is doing a really great job filling their roles, being confident and going forward and getting one win at a time.”

During the run, BSU has outscored opponents 20-6 and held them to 1-for-16 on the power play.

The team’s goaltending has also been stellar.

Lauren Bench has posted two shutouts while allowing only one goal per game with a .950 save percentage in her last five starts. Kerigan Dowhy also surrendered only one goal in a win over RPI.

The Beavers will ring in the new year in possession of a top-four spot in the WCHA standings, which would give them home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Last weekend’s sweep of SCSU lifted the Beavers into fourth place in the league ranks ahead of Minnesota Duluth at the halfway point in the league schedule.

“We know how challenging the schedule is,” Scanlan said. “Every time out is going to be a battle. But that’s the position you’d like to be in, and hopefully we can keep putting points on the board. That’s going to be the key every series is to try to get points, to not only maintain where we’re at, but see if we can even get higher.”

The calendar hasn’t flipped from 2019 quite yet for BSU.

This weekend’s nonconference series marks the second series in three weeks the Beavers will travel to the Albany, N.Y., area to square off with an ECAC opponent. Union (2-12-3, 2-4-1 ECAC) was swept by Bemidji State last January at the Sanford Center in the first all-time meeting between the programs.

The Dutchwomen tied St. Lawrence 1-1 and fell to No. 7 Clarkson 5-3 last weekend as they too are hoping to close 2019 on a positive note.

“They’ve got some players that have played a lot of hockey,” Scanlan said. “It’s going to be a challenge just given the time of the year. Finals are going on. There’s easily a lot of stuff that could distract our group. But we’ve got to have the mindset we want to keep this roll going and finish this portion of our schedule before the break on a high and that’s the opportunity we have.”

At a glance

Who: BSU at Union

Where: Schenectady, N.Y.

When: 2 p.m. Friday; 1 p.m. Saturday

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/1300 AM & 94.3 FM