After months of gruelling rehab that made her question at times whether she’d even skate again, Moser finally returned to the ice last Saturday for the Bemidji State women’s hockey team.

A torn ACL had sidelined Moser since last February in the Beavers’ regular-season finale against Minnesota.

“The rehab process was the hardest thing that I’ve ever done in my entire life,” the sophomore forward said. “It really challenged me the full nine months. But it made me a better person and a better hockey player.

“It just really allowed me to learn a lot about myself off the ice. Which, I think coming back onto the ice now, I think the traits that I’ve learned and the lessons, it just really gives me a better appreciation for the game and to just realize how lucky you are to be out there. Because it really just takes one bad fall to end it all. You just don’t know how long you’re going to be out.”

The road back to a full recovery was a long one.

Moser missed last season’s Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoffs and the first 17 games of the 2019-20 season. Up until her injury, the former Farmington standout hadn’t missed a game her whole freshman season, accumulating seven points (3g-4a) in 34 contests.

Getting back into game shape came with its challenges, but Moser’s teammates were there to keep her positive along the way.

“Over the summer, getting my strength back was one of the difficult parts,” Moser said. “When I came back to Bemidji, I was still facing the same challenges, but since I got to be with the girls all the time, they made me feel a lot better.”

“She was a really valuable asset to our team,” senior co-captain Abby Halluska said. “To have her back is just really important and we’re all proud of her. Like she said, we’ve always been with her the whole time. I’m excited to see her back.”

The first major breakthrough in her recovery came in October when she skated with the team in practice for the first time.

Last week Ellie was able to skate again after 7 months of rehab. She was only allowed to skate a few minutes but afterwards this is how her team reacted. Whether your healthy or injured, on the first line or on the bench, when you play for Bemidji you’re part of the family! pic.twitter.com/FYzlLYaExM — Scot Moser (@MoserScot) October 23, 2019

Then, at exactly the halfway point in the season, Moser’s name was in the lineup for Saturday’s 3-2 win over St. Cloud State, the team’s program record-tying sixth straight victory.

“It was pretty surreal to get back into a game,” she said. “It’s been a long season in the first half sitting in the stands. Every game I sat out there I just got more anxious to play my first one. To take those steps out on the ice, even in warmups, it was just a big relief that I even got to be out there.”

“She’s worked extremely hard, along with our training staff and medical staff, to put herself in a position where she actually can get back on the ice,” head coach Jim Scanlan said. “When Ellie’s going, she’s a threat anytime she has the puck inside the offensive blue line. … We’re going to work her back in as her play indicates. You could tell on Saturday it was her first game. It’s kind of a lot to ask to step into a game in the WCHA after missing that much time. She’ll just continue to get better each practice, each time she’s in a game.”

Moser didn’t wind up on the scoresheet, but she has the entire second half of the season ahead of her to do that.

“I know we’ve got a big second half coming up,” Moser said, “and I want to be a part of the big things that we’re going to accomplish.”

Bemidji State will travel to Schenectady, N.Y., this weekend for a nonconference series against Union College before beginning the holiday break.