Bemidji State men's hockey head coach Tom Serratore, freshman defenseman Will Zmolek, junior forward Aaron Miller and junior defenseman Tyler Vold were on hand at Tuesday's press conference.

With the Beavers (8-5-3, 8-3-1-0 WCHA) entering the holiday break, the group reflected on the season's first half.

The team also looked ahead to the Mariucci Classic where it will return to action Dec. 28-29 in Minneapolis. BSU will take on the host Gophers on Dec. 28 before playing either Minnesota State or St. Cloud State the following day.