THIEF RIVER FALLS -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team fell in a 4-0 road shutout to Thief River Falls on Tuesday night.

Brockston Masseth netted the first two goals of the game for the Prowlers (4-3-1) in the win.

Full results were not available Tuesday night.

The loss drops the Lumberjacks to 0-5 to start the season.

Bemidji will meet Rogers at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, as BHS looks to get in the win column in the first of two games against Twin Cities opponents this weekend. The Jacks will battle Buffalo on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.