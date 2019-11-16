BEMIDJI -- Crookston sunk the Bemidji High School girls hockey team 4-0 on Tuesday night at the Bemidji Community Arena.

The Pirates (4-5) scored an even-strength goal in each period and tacked on an empty netter in the waning moments for the shutout win. Grace Koshney turned aside all 21 shots she faced to earn the win in net.

Nettie Kimble saved 17 of 20 shots between the pipes for the Lumberjacks (3-6).

Nora Peterson tallied two goals in the win for Crookston while Morgan Nelson added the empty-net goal and an assist to also finish with two points.

Bemidji will travel to the Twin Cities for a pair of games against Woodbury and St. Michael-Albertville this weekend. The Jacks will open the trip Friday with a 7:30 p.m. matchup against Woodbury.

Crookston 4, Bemidji 0

CHS 1 1 2 -- 4

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- 1, CHS, Bergquist (unassisted), 6:22.

Second period -- 2, CHS, Peterson (Nelson), 2:36.

Third period -- 3, CHS, Peterson (Satrom, Solheim), 7:57; 4, CHS, Nelson (unassisted), 15:10, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (17-20); CHS, Koshney (21-21).