BLOOMINGTON -- Senior Briana Jorde and redshirt junior Lauren Bench received WCHA weekly awards on Tuesday for their performances last weekend. Jorde earned league defenseman of the week and Bench was selected goaltender of the week.

Jorde, a native of Thief River Falls, tied for the lead among league defensemen by posting two points off of two assists, both in Friday’s win. The award is the first in Jorde’s career.

Bench, a native of Eagan, earns her third WCHA Goaltender of the Week honor of the season after finishing as one of two league netminders to post a 2-0-0 record during the weekend. Bench was second in the league by posting a 1.50 goals against average and .930 save percentage, after Minnesota’s Sydney Scobee who played in just one game.

Jorde and Bench join Wisconsin forward Abby Roque and St. Cloud State freshman forward Klara Hymlarova as WCHA forward and rookie of the week, respectively.

BSU closes out the first half of the season this weekend, Dec. 13-14, by traveling to Schenectady, N.Y., to face Union College in a nonconference series.