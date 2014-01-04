MINNEAPOLIS — Snowy road conditions did not keep The Rink Live reporters Mick Hatten and Jess Myers from this week’s podcast.
The pair discuss how the University of Minnesota men’s hockey team rebounded from a tough loss Friday to end its first half on a positive note, St. Cloud State’s big series sweep at Miami, some key numbers and notes on both teams, Minnesota Duluth’s bounce-back weekend, North Dakota’s powerful finish to its first half, a look at some of this weekend’s top series and more.
