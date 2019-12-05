MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Gophers freshman defenseman Ryan Johnson was born in 2001, so he has no first-hand memories of his father, Craig, wearing either the maroon and gold or the red, white and blue of Team USA. But the younger Johnson took a big step closer to filling his father’s skates on Monday.

Ryan Johnson was among 28 players named to the preliminary Team USA roster for the 2020 World Junior Championships, which begin later this month in the Czech Republic. Johnson will head to training camp for the Americans, which will be held in Plymouth, Mich., starting this weekend, where he will work to make the final roster.

“Ryan had a great summer camp where he really impressed them and he’s had a really strong first half,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said, after Johnson put up five assists in his first 18 collegiate games while playing a regular role on the Gophers’ blue line.

“It’s an honor to represent your country and it’s a great opportunity too. I have to make the most of it and put in a lot of work,” said Johnson, who was a first-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL draft last summer. Craig Johnson played for Team USA in the 1991 World Junior Championships, and skated for the Americans in the 1994 Winter Olympics.

Ryan Johnson is the second Gopher likely to be playing in the international tournament after sophomore forward Sampo Ranta flew to Finland on Sunday to participate in his nation’s training camp.

“(Sampo) is fired up, and he really wants to be on that roster,” Motzko said, fully aware that he may not have Johnson or Ranta on his roster for the Mariucci Classic when the tournament begins on Dec. 28. “We wish both of them good luck. I hope they’re not here.”

Motzko coached Team USA to a gold medal in the 2017 World Juniors and again in 2018. The 2020 American team will be coached by Minnesota Duluth’s Scott Sandelin, who has seen Johnson and Ranta play in person three times this season, including a pair of head-to-head games won by the Bulldogs in October. The assistant coaches include St. Cloud State head coach Brett Larson and Ohio State assistant coach Steve Miller.