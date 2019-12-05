BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team saw its six-game unbeaten streak get snapped by Alaska in a 5-3 loss Saturday night at the Sanford Center. The Beavers’ first home defeat of the season resulted in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series split for the weekend.

BSU (8-5-3, 8-3-1-1 WCHA) rallied from a 1-0 deficit to take a 2-1 lead, only for the Nanooks (10-10-0, 8-6-0-0 WCHA) to score three unanswered to pull away for the win.

“I thought we played a pretty good game actually,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “I’ve got no issues with our game. Once they got that second goal, the momentum obviously shifted. But again, I can’t ask much more out of our guys.”

Alaska was first on the scoreboard for the second straight night. Justin Young redirected Steven Jandric’s shot at the goal mouth for the 1-0 lead near the midway point in the opening period.

Barely 90 seconds had elapsed when Tyler Kirkup drew things even. The sophomore forward gathered the puck in the slot and pulled the trigger for the equalizer at 11:06 of the period.

Only a moment after back-to-back shots off iron early in the second frame, Aaron Miller roofed a shot from an incredibly tight angle at the bottom of the left circle for the go-ahead power-play goal.

“We’ve had that power play setup and I’ve kind of been taking shots from that spot,” Miller said. “I just happened to get lucky there. Probably only hit that one out of 10 times, but at least it was that one time.”

Miller finished with team highs in goals (2) and points (3) while surpassing Adam Brady for the team lead in goals with nine on the year to go along with his team-leading 20 points.

The game reached a turning point when Colton Leiter equalized from the high slot at 10:19 of the second period to send the teams into the third locked at 2-2.

Leitner went on to net his second of the game with 12:45 to play in the third, lifting a rebound past a sprawling Zach Driscoll for the go-ahead goal.

It didn’t get any easier for BSU when Owen Sillinger was issued a five-minute major and a game misconduct for checking from behind midway through the third. With the Beavers down a penalty killer in Sillinger, Steven Jandric scored on a tic-tac-toe goal 31 seconds into the power play for a 4-2 lead.

“So now we’re down to four penalty killers,” Serratore said. “Up front we’re trying to rotate two sets of killers over five minutes. That’s pretty darn tough.”

The power-play goal was the only one the BSU penalty kill allowed on five chances, though the unit was getting worn down by the end.

“I just think we have to be more disciplined,” Miller said. “We took a lot of penalties that game. A five-minute major doesn’t help. I just think that’s what killed us in the long run.”

Miller gave the Beavers new life late in the contest, sneaking a shot past Gustavs Grigals to make it a one-goal game with 2:53 to go. Young, however, sealed the win with his empty-netter to bring the game to its final score and the season’s first half to a close.

“I thought we had really good pushback and I thought a lot of us were bought-in after the penalty kills,” Miller said. “There’s some fight in this team. A lot of us feel like we can be a great team, not a good team. We’ve just got to embrace it.”

The Beavers enter their two-week holiday break in second place in the WCHA, two points behind Minnesota State -- who has two games in hand on BSU -- and one point ahead of Alaska and Michigan Tech in third place.

The team enters the break 8-3-1 since the start of November, but Saturday’s loss will leave a sour taste in their mouths.

“It was a good first half, but it still stings,” Serratore said. “It was a game at home that we lost tonight and it was in the grasp of our hands.”

Bemidji State will return to action Dec. 28-29 at the Mariucci Classic in Minneapolis, where the Beavers will clash with Minnesota in the semifinals to open the tournament. St. Cloud State and Minnesota State will meet in the other semifinal.

Alaska 5, Bemidji State 3

UAF 1 1 3 -- 5

BSU 1 1 1 -- 3

First period -- 1, UAF, Young (S. Jandric, Newton), 9:34; 2, BSU, Kirkup (Miller), 11:06.

Second period -- 3, BSU, Miller (Vold, B. Johnson), 5:59, PP; 4, UAF, Leiter (S. Jandric), 10:19.

Third period -- 5, UAF, Leiter (Young, LaDouce), 7:15; 6, UAF, S. Jandric (Newton, C. Jandric), 10:48, PP; 7, BSU, Miller (unassisted), 17:07; 8, UAF, Young (Kalkis), 18:55, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (14-18); UAF, Grigals (34-37).