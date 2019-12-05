BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team tied a program record with its sixth straight win after Saturday afternoon’s 3-2 victory over St. Cloud State at the Sanford Center.

A trio of seniors accounted for the trio of goals as the Beavers (9-8-1, 6-6-0-0 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) clinched their third straight series sweep.

“We actually didn’t find out until after the game,” said Haley Mack on tying the record. The forward scored the eventual game-winning goal in the second period. “We’re all pretty excited that we have a good opportunity next weekend (to break the record). Our team played well and we deserved the win.”

The six-game win streak, which started with road sweeps over Minnesota State and RPI, matches an equally long stretch from the 2017-18 season.

“Any win at this level is big,” head coach Jim Scanlan said. “To put this streak together, it just feels good and I’m just happy for the players, that they’re getting rewarded.”

A takeaway put the Beavers up 1-0 after the opening frame.

Abby Halluska intercepted a pass in the Huskies’ zone and had an easy route to the net to deposit it top shelf, giving BSU the first goal of the game with 7:32 to play in the first.

Bemidji State then shot ahead 3-0 in the second period before SCSU (4-12-1, 0-12-0-0 WCHA) pulled back to within one by intermission.

Despite Heather Olson heading to the box for tripping, BSU netted its third shorthanded goal of the season. Kiki Radke batted in a rebound for the shorthanded tally and a 2-0 lead with 12:00 to play in the second.

“Kiki and I were just crashing the net hard,” Mack said, “because when you’re on the power play, you hate lots of pressure.”

After assisting on Radke’s goal, it was Mack’s turn to score minutes later. The senior logged her team-leading ninth goal of the season on a shot from the left circle off a dish by Reece Hunt. The goal would stand as the game-winner.

“Reece Hunt made a beautiful pass to me right in the slot,” Mack said, “and I’m thankful I could bury it.”

Hannah Bates got one back a minute later, going five-hole off the rush for St. Cloud State’s first tally.

The Huskies whittled the deficit down to one with less than two minutes to go in the period. Klara Hymlarova scored off a rebound following a breakaway attempt and the ensuing scrum in front of the net.

BSU spent seven straight minutes on the power play with a chance to add some insurance in the third period. SCSU killed off the extended penalty by Dana Rasmussen, who was given two minutes for slashing and five for cross-checking.

“You kind of lose the flow of the game, and obviously when you don’t score, it could be a huge momentum builder for the team that just killed it,” Scanlan said. “But we had some chances. Haley had a couple of them. … And then after that I thought we managed those last six minutes pretty well.”

The win moved the Beavers above .500 for the first time since October. It also advanced BSU past Minnesota Duluth for fourth place in the WCHA at the midway point in the league schedule.

“We’re sitting in a great spot,” Scanlan said. “Regardless of what happens with Wisconsin and Duluth tonight, we’re going to be in fourth place with 12 games to go. We’re sitting in a spot where we want to be. Our challenge is can we stay there.”

Bemidji State will dip out of WCHA play next weekend, Dec. 13-14, for a nonconference series at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., in the team’s final series before Christmas break.

Bemidji State 3, St. Cloud State 2

SCSU 0 2 0 -- 2

BSU 1 2 0 -- 3

First period -- 1, BSU, Halluska (unassisted), 12:28.

Second period -- 2, BSU, Radke (Mack), 8:00, SH; 3, BSU, Mack (Hunt, Werth), 11:36; 4, SCSU, Bates (unassisted), 12:35; 5, SCSU, Hymlarova (Kluge), 18:09.

Third period -- No scoring.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Bench (22-24); SCSU, Polusny (35-38).