BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team didn’t have an answer for Brainerd/Little Falls on Friday night, falling 4-0 at the Bemidji Community Arena.

The Lumberjacks (3-5) were outshot 50-5, including 16-0 in the opening frame, though Nettie Kimble came up with 46 saves in net for Bemidji in a standout effort in holding the Warriors (6-2) to four goals.

Lindsey Booth and Reagan Aus put the visitors on the board with goals just nine seconds apart in the first, which was followed by a scoreless second period. Gabrielle Smith and Shaylee Stroot capped the game with a pair of goals in the final frame.

Breya Sawyer made five saves in the shutout for Brainerd/Little Falls.

The Lumberjacks will return to action Tuesday, Dec. 10, for a 7 p.m. home contest against Crookston.

Brainerd/Little Falls 4, Bemidji 0

BRD 2 0 2 -- 4

BEM 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- 1, BRD, L. Booth (R. Stroot), 4:05; 2, BRD, R. Aus (E. Smith), 4:14.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 3, BRD, G. Smith (Kramer), 0:39; 4, BRD, S. Stroot (Larson), 14:42.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BEM, Kimble (46-50); BRD, Sawyer (5-5).