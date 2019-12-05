BEMIDJI -- You know things are going well for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team when the goalie posts an assist and the penalty kill erases a 5-on-3 power play.

The Beavers’ unbeaten streak stretched to six games after a 3-1 win over Alaska on Friday night at the Sanford Center in the first game of a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series.

Goalie Zach Driscoll saved 22 of 23 shots and even collected his first collegiate point by assisting on the game-winning goal by Charlie Combs in the second period.

The win keeps BSU in sole possession of first place in the WCHA, even with Minnesota State defeating Lake Superior State. The Beavers own 25 points while the Mavericks have 24.

The loss drops Alaska into a tie for third with Michigan Tech with 21 points each.

“I think this series was probably more magnified because of the circumstances,” head coach Tom Serratore said of the playoff-like atmosphere. “I thought it was a great pace. It started off a little ho-hum. But then I thought as as both teams kind of got their feet wet, I thought it really turned into a pretty darn good pace.”

The Beavers (8-4-3, 8-2-1-0 WCHA) recovered after conceding the first goal Friday.

Eriks Zohovs scored from the right side off a Tyler Cline pass from beside the net to give the Nanooks (9-10-0, 7-6-0-0 WCHA) an early 1-0 lead at 8:24 of the first period.

But BSU wouldn’t let the opening frame expire without a goal. Ethan Somoza was waiting in the slot when he deposited a one-timer that arrived at his stick off Aaron Miller’s feed from the corner as the frame ended at 1-all.

Combs scored the go-ahead goal in the second period on a 2-on-1 rush with Alex Adams that Driscoll initiated. Combs kept the puck himself and blasted a shot into the back of the net at 2:56 of the period.

“We were just kind of scrambling around in our zone and fortunately one of their D stepped up and tried to make a play,” Combs said, “and he was the one that shot it off Drizzy. That kind of gave me and Adzy that 2-on-1. I saw a corner, I picked it and ended up scoring.”

“(Combs) is a shooter,” Serratore said. “He always likes to go short-side under the bar and that’s what he did. That was a big goal. And at the other end, they were taking it to us.”

Driscoll’s assist was the first by a Beaver goalie since Michael Bitzer collected his second career helper in a 3-0 win over Ferris State on Oct. 28, 2017.

Later in the frame, blueliner Tyler Vold released a snipe of a shot that skipped off the ice and past goalie Anton Martinsson to push the lead to 3-1, just two seconds after a Nanook penalty expired.

In the opening minutes of the third period, high sticking and holding calls on Hampus Sjodahl and Brad Johnson gave Alaska a 1-minute, 7-second 5-on-3 power play.

The Beavers’ top-ranked penalty kill weathered the storm and held Alaska scoreless.

“That was unacceptable. You’re playing with fire right there and we were very fortunate to get out of that,” Serratore said. “At the end of the day, hats off to our penalty kill. … They saved us and they bailed us out.”

The PK unit held UAF 0-for-3 on the night to improve to 43-for-45 (95.55 percent) on the year.

The BSU power play finished 0-for-5, though Vold’s goal might as well go down as a power-play tally.

Bemidji State will look to maintain its unbeaten home record (5-0-2) when the teams return to the Sanford Center for the 6:07 p.m. series finale Saturday. The game will bring the first half of the season to a close as the Beavers look to head off for Christmas break with a victory.

“They like to shoot the puck into the neutral zone and try to create foot races,” Combs said of what the team learned Friday. “If we can just match them with our speed, I think we’ll be fine. Just keep playing our game.”

Bemidji State 3, Alaska 1

UAF 1 0 0 -- 1

BSU 1 2 0 -- 3

First period -- 1, UAF, Zohovs (Cline, Van Tetering), 8:24; 2, BSU, Somoza (Miller, Kirkup), 15:03.

Second period -- 3, BSU, Combs (Driscoll), 2:56; 4, BSU, Vold (Miller, B. Johnson), 13:09.

Third period -- No scoring.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (22-23); UAF, Martinsson (37-40).