COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For 64 minutes, the Minnesota Gophers played what is considered almost perfect road hockey. They were stingy defensively, they got good goaltending. And they scored on the power play.

But the last minute of overtime was disastrous.

A costly neutral zone turnover led to an Ohio State goal with just 24.1 seconds left in the 5-on-5 extra session as the Gophers fell 3-2 to the Buckeyes on Friday, Dec. 6.

Minnesota got man-advantage goals from Robbie Stucker and Sampo Ranta to build a 2-1 lead with less than eight minutes to play versus the Big Ten’s best defensive team, but surrendered a late goal that forced overtime.

“We’re awfully disappointed. We played a really good hockey game tonight, and then found ourselves on the back side of it,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “That’s hockey, but for us, desperate for a win, it hurts and it stings.”

The Gophers (5-9-3 overall, 2-4-3-2 Big Ten) got 23 saves from goalie Jack LaFontaine in the loss and are now 1-5-1 in their last seven games, with one more to play before the holiday break.

Despite the Buckeyes’ statistically-proven reputation for defense, the Gophers got the puck through to goalie Tommy Nappier 11 times in the opening period. But Ohio State had the only shot that counted, as defenseman Grant Gabrielle’s rising puck from the right faceoff dot hit the upper right corner of the net, just above LaFontaine���s glove hand. The goal was unassisted, but Buckeyes freshman forward Tate Singleton deserves some credit for positioning himself at the side of the crease and taking away the goalie’s view of the puck.

The Gophers finally managed to pull even late in the second period on a power play. Stucker, a Columbus Blue Jackets draft pick, caught a pass from Sammy Walker and blasted a shot from the blue line that sailed between Nappier’s knees. It was the first collegiate goal for Stucker, a sophomore who was playing in his 37th career game.

“Something we’ve focused on is faceoff intensity...and I thought Sammy Walker did a great job, him and Benny Meyers, of getting low, and Sammy set it up for me,” Stucker said. “You don’t get many chances to just lay into one and it was fortunate enough to go in.”

Early in the third period, on another power play, Ranta made a classic “throw the puck on net and see what happens” kind of play. His low, hard shot from a wide angle hit Nappier’s right leg pad, which was tight against the goalpost, and somehow slipped into the net. It was the team-leading seventh goal of the season for Ranta, who heads overseas on Sunday to join training camp for the Finnish National Team in advance of the 2020 World Junior Hockey Championships.

“I saw a little opening and the goalie wasn’t expecting it, so I tried it,” said Ranta, who trained with Team Finland in August. “I had a few of those this summer.”

But Carson Meyer’s goal of the rebound of a Miguel Fidler shot made it 2-2, forcing the extra session. In the final minute of overtime, Gophers forward Blake McLaughlin was stripped of the puck in the neutral zone, and Quinn Preston blasted a shot past LaFontaine for the winner.

Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik credited Minnesota for the solid effort and said that after Nappier had bailed his team out on many nights, Ohio State won one for the goalie after a night that was below average.

Nappier finished with 25 saves for the Buckeyes (10-4-1, 6-3-0-0), who out-shot Minnesota 5-1 in the overtime.

Game Summary

Minnesota 0-1-1-0—2

Ohio State 1-0-1-1—3

First period — 1. OSU, Grant Gabrielle 2 (unassisted), 14:08. Penalties — Matt Miller, OSU (slashing), 18:27.

Second period — 2. MIN, Robbie Stucker 1 (Sammy Walker, Ben Meyers), 18:25, (pp). Penalties -- Bryce Brodzinski, MIN (slashing), 2:46; Brannon McManus, MIN (high sticking), 9:08; Austin Pooley, OSU (slashing), 18:22; Tate Singleton, OSU (charging), 19:57.

Third period — 3. MIN, Sampo Ranta 7 (Ryan Johnson, Tyler Nanne), 1:43 (pp). 4. OSU, Carson Meyer 5 (Miguel Fidler, Wyatt Ege), 12:58. Penalties -- Ranta, MIN (tripping), 3:37.

Overtime — 5. OSU, Quinn Preston 4 (Tanner Lacynski), 4:35. Penalties -- None.

Shots on goal — MIN 11-8-7-1—27; OSU 7-6-8-5—26. Goalies — Jack LaFontaine, MIN (26 shots-23 saves); Tommy Nappier, OSU (27-25). Power plays — MIN 2-of-3; OSU 0-of-3. Referees — Brett Sheva, Ken Anderson. Linesmen — Nicholas Bet, Nicholas Bradshaw. Att. — 5,321.