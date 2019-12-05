BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team pushed its win streak to five after claiming a 4-1 victory over St. Cloud State in the first game of a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series Friday afternoon at the Sanford Center.

Kiki Radke (1g-1a), Abby Halluska (2a) and Briana Jorde (2a) led the Beavers (8-8-1, 5-6-0-0 WCHA) with two points apiece.

“I thought over overall play was just really solid,” head coach Jim Scanlan said. “We kind of limited their chances. We talked about having a good start and we did that.”

Paige Beebe skated into the zone on the fly and fired a wrister from the right circle for the game’s opening goal at 8:53 of the first period. Klara Hymlarova tied it up for the Huskies just 13 seconds later after grabbing a loose puck behind the cage for the wraparound goal.

Moments later, Lydia Passolt redirected Briana Jorde’s shot five-hole past Emma Polusny as BSU regained the lead for good at 11:44 of the first.

The goal was the first of three produced on the day by the Halluska-Radke-Passolt line.

“We’ve been playing well together,” Radke said. “We just kind of feed off each other. It’s a fast line and we just play to our own strengths. I know that my main strength is getting the puck. Whenever I get it to one of my wings, there’s a chance it’s going to go in the net with Lydia, with Abby.”

The production that the team has been getting up and down the lineup has propelled the Beavers through their five-game win streak.

“The way those lines have been playing has been big,” Scanlan said. “The seven or eight defensemen that have been playing … they’re all doing a really solid job. They’re moving the puck, they’re defending well. And that’s helped our goaltending, and obviously we’re getting good goaltending on the back end, too.”

Lauren Bench stopped 18 of 19 shots to improve to 6-6-0 in net this season. No save was bigger than the one she made in the second period Friday.

With the Huskies (4-11-1, 0-11-0-0 WCHA) on the power play, Bench prevented denied a would-be tying goal thanks to her glove save.

“That’s the kind of save that when you look back on it, that’s a game-saver,” Scanlan said, “because if they tie it up, who knows. But she makes a big save there. From that point on, I thought we did a really good job on our penalty kill at not giving them any quality chances after that.”

BSU had a brief 5-on-3 power play in the frame, but SCSU kept the score at 2-1 entering the third period.

Radke padded the lead and gave Bemidji State some breathing room only 23 ticks into the final frame after Halluska and Jorde connected with the senior for the goal.

Blueliner Kara Werth sealed the win by netting her first goal of the season on a long-range shot from beyond the circles.

The Beavers outshot St. Cloud State in each period and 40-19 for the game. Polusny made 36 saves in the loss.

BSU held the Huskies 0-for-2 on the power play while finishing 0-for-3 on the advantage.

Bemidji State will have a chance to tie the program record for consecutive wins when the team goes for its sixth in a row Saturday at 2:07 p.m. at the Sanford Center.

Bemidji State 4, St. Cloud State 1

SCSU 1 0 0 -- 1

BSU 2 0 2 -- 4

First period -- 1, BSU, Beebe (Kaasa), 8:53; 2, SCSU, Hymlarova (Kluge), 9:06; 3, BSU, Passolt (Jorde), 11:44.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 4, BSU, Radke (Halluska, Jorde), 0:23; 5, BSU, Werth (Radke, Halluska), 11:47.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Bench (18-19); SCSU, Polusny (36-40).