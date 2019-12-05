BEMIDJI -- When the Bemidji High School boys hockey team had a five-minute power play to work with on Thursday, the Lumberjacks held a golden, third-period opportunity to tie Duluth East inside the Bemidji Community Arena.

Instead, the visiting Greyhounds killed off the penalty with relative ease -- then flipped things around with a dagger 13 seconds later.

“Those five-minute majors, they can either be a blessing or just a curse,” BHS head coach Pete Stahnke said. “A lot of times they’re a curse for teams because, if you don’t put one in, that’s exactly what happens.”

Zarley Ziemski roofed a wrist shot at the 12:05 mark -- just seconds after the advantage ended -- all but finalizing the East victory in the ultimate 6-3 decision.

“You’re using your skill guys to go on the power play, and they’re pretty exhausted by the time that’s up,” Stahnke said. “If you can’t get one, it seems like they don’t get their energy back. You see that happen all the time.”

Though the Greyhounds (1-2) imposed their will for stretches, Bemidji (0-4) came out stronger. Wyatt Halvorson sparked the Jacks at the start, first leading Ethan Maish into a breakaway goal with a saucer pass through the neutral zone. Halvorson then finished off his own rebound for a 2-0 lead after eight minutes.

“He always brings a lot of energy,” Stahnke said of Halvorson. “… (As a team) we got the energy, and we moved the puck well.”

But Duluth East responded with a forceful push. William Weinkauf got one back at the 9:41 mark, and after the intermission, Ziemski made BHS pay for a bad turnover in the defensive zone by shoveling a shot over the glove of Carson Kelm.

The 2-2 tie held until the 14:47 mark, when Jack Fellman snuck a puck past Kelm at the near pipe for a 3-2 score through two periods.

“Once we (felt) that adversity again, we went back into the old style of going to a spot and standing flat-footed,” Stahnke said. “We’ve got to get rid of that habit.”

Halvorson did just that, scoring on a power play by burying another rebound 40 seconds into the frame. But Ryan Cummings restored the Greyhound lead four minutes later, good for a 4-3 score that held until the whistle for the five-minute major.

Once Bemidji came up empty on the man advantage, Ziemski put the game on ice with his even-strength wrister. Fellman added an extra goal for good measure in the 6-3 final.

“We need to put three periods together, not just one and a half,” Stahnke said. “We played pretty good in the first period, maybe parts of the third period. … They’ve just got to come out with a consistent, three-period game. If we do that, we’ll win hockey games. If we don’t, we won’t.”

Kelm made 32 saves on 38 shots in net for the Jacks, while Konrad Kausch went 18-for-20 between the pipes for East.

BHS finished 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Greyhounds were 0-for-2.

Bemidji will look to bounce back when it faces Thief River Falls at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in TRF.

Duluth East 6, Bemidji 3

DE 1 2 3 -- 6

BHS 2 0 1 -- 3

First period -- 1, BHS, Maish (Halvorson, Mannausau), 2:56; 2, BHS, Halvorson (Mostad), 8:08; 3, DE, Weinkauf (unassisted), 9:41.

Second period -- 4, DE, Ziemski (Hoops, Fellman), 6:13; 5, DE, Fellman (Cummings), 14:47.

Third period -- 6, BHS, Halvorson (Savard, Mannausau) 0:40, PP; 7, DE, Cummings (unassisted), 4:17; 8, DE, Ziemski (Sutherland), 12:05; 9, DE, Fellman (Ziemski), 13:36.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kelm (32-38); DE, Kausch (18-20).