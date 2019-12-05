RED LAKE FALLS -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team suffered a 4-1 loss to Thief River Falls in a game played in Red Lake Falls on Thursday night. Despite outshooting the Prowlers 24-18 for the game, the Lumberjacks (3-4) surrendered a pair of power-play goals that cost them.

Goals from Rachel Georgeson and Bella Amiot got Thief River Falls (4-3) out to a 2-0 lead before Chloe Hasbargen cut the deficit in half with nine seconds to go in the first period for Bemidji’s lone goal.

Lexi Huot and Shelby Breiland tacked on one goal apiece over the final two periods to bring the game to its final score. Breiland finished the game with a game-high three points (1g-2a).

Nettie Kimble made 14 saves on 18 shots in net for BHS, while Bell Hamre came up with 23 saves on 24 shots in the win for the Prowlers.

The Lumberjacks will look to get back in the win column Friday at the Bemidji Community Arena with a 7:30 p.m. game against Brainerd.

Thief River Falls 4, Bemidji 1

BHS 1 0 0 -- 1

TRF 2 1 1 -- 4

First period -- 1, TRF, Georgeson (S. Breiland, Lund), 8:24, PP; 2, TRF, Amiot (K. Nelson), 11:09; 3, BHS, Hasbargen (unassisted), 16:51.

Second period -- 4, TRF, Huot (S. Breiland), 4:01, PP.

Third period -- 5, TRF, S. Breiland (unassisted), 9:46.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (14-18); TRF, Hamre (23-24).