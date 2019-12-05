ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud State men's hockey team will look to snap a four-game losing streak this weekend when it goes on the road to play Miami in an NCHC series in Oxford, Ohio. This is the longest losing streak for the Huskies (0-4-0-0-0 NCHC, 2-6-4 overall) since it lost four straight (to North Dakota and Colorado College) in the 2010-11 season. St. Cloud State has not lost five straight in a season since dropping six straight in November-December 2007.

The Huskies will be looking to bounce back coming off a bye week, but they have won four in a row in the series with the RedHawks (2-3-1-0-1, 4-8-3). St. Cloud State is 5-0-2 in the last seven games in the series with Miami, but two of the ties were last season in Ohio. The Huskies are 10-1-2 in the last 13 games in the series between the two teams. Miami is coming offgetting swept last weekend at Connecticut and is 1-3-1 in its last five games.



